The intriguing little home you'll dream of all day

When we picture Japanese architecture, our immediate thoughts often encompass ultra-minimalist interiors, sleek housing, and spaces replete with a juxtaposition of tradition and modernity. However, today’s feature project provides us with a completely different design aesthetic.

Rustic and warm, this dwelling offers a familial ambience, with a host of gorgeously chosen, eclectic accoutrements. The furniture is evocative of French provincial interiors, with an additional sense of diversity and variety. Boasting light-filled interior spaces, and a perfect bright colour scheme, this home is definitely an envy-worthy abode.

To learn more, and perhaps glean a few ideas for your own house or apartment, check out the images below. Let’s take a peek inside…