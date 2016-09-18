10 impossibly tiny bedrooms that are big on style

When it comes to home design, we believe there is no space more important than the bedroom. Of course, the kitchen is crucial to the proper functioning of a household, the living room is where you socialise and relax, and the bathroom… well, it’s an indispensable amenity. But the bedroom is the space where you will most-likely spend the bulk of your time. When not at work, you spend a huge volume of your time asleep, and for this reason, the bedroom needs to fit live up to high expectations. Your bedroom is an area of solace, privacy and rest. It is a rejuvenation station, and an area that is undeniably the most personal and intimate of all domestic rooms.

If your bedroom is in need of a makeover, renewal or refresh, we have the solution for you. We’ll be focussing our attention on tiny bedrooms that are big on style, to provide some gorgeous inspiration, and neat ideas. Let’s take a look…