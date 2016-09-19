9 utterly perfect compact apartments

What do you look for in apartment design? Is it good use of space, an adaptable floor plan, or is it a lavish and eye-catching aesthetic? There are plenty of different elements and preferences that go into creating the ultimate apartment or living space, and the fact is, it’s different for everyone. However, we believe that good design is able to be seen across the board, from micro homes, to spacious contemporary apartments, there are certain key elements that must be in place for a property to really stand out from the rest.

We’ve gathered what we believe are our 9 favourite lavish, compact and swoon-worthy apartments for you to check out. Whether you’re looking for some inspiration in your own home, or simply want to drool over some seriously stylish interiors, read on to learn more!