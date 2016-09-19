9 utterly perfect compact apartments

What do you look for in apartment design? Is it good use of space, an adaptable floor plan, or is it a lavish and eye-catching aesthetic? There are plenty of different elements and preferences that go into creating the ultimate apartment or living space, and the fact is, it’s different for everyone. However, we believe that good design is able to be seen across the board, from micro homes, to spacious contemporary apartments, there are certain key elements that must be in place for a property to really stand out from the rest.
We’ve gathered what we believe are our 9 favourite lavish, compact and swoon-worthy apartments for you to check out. Whether you’re looking for some inspiration in your own home, or simply want to drool over some seriously stylish interiors, read on to learn more!
In this rather compact apartment, we see that the designers have seamlessly created a division between the individual spaces using glass. This glass provides the bedroom with a sound barrier, while a curtain can offer privacy and segregation when needed.
Who needs colour to make an apartment shine and glow with character and charm? Certainly not this dwelling, which employs a monochromatic collection of greys, whites and charcoals to create a welcoming and sophisticated atmosphere.
If of course you do fancy a little colour in your life, then look no further than this gorgeously bright abode. Replete with feature walls of viridian and cobalt, the space is lively and yet still serenely relaxing.
Our next swoon-worthy apartment takes us to a canal in Paris, where designers and architects have created a gorgeously welcoming, retro-charming residence. Boasting an all-white colour scheme, the room is rustic and alluring, with a sense of chic timelessness.
This one-room apartment has been given a thorough makeover, and the results are incredible. With a newly installed kitchen, exciting light fittings and a generous yet private space for the bed, the home is striking and comfortable.
Not as compact as some of the previous apartments we have mentioned, this gorgeous residence is a cut above the rest! Offering dark timber flooring, bright white walls, and plenty of interesting furniture, the space is effortlessly charming, and brilliantly luxurious.
Within this renovated Hong Kong home we can see how the wonderful use of natural elements such as timber, contributes to the overall feeling of comfort and class. Elegant and refined, the residence is wonderfully light, and ideal for a small family.
There are some apartments that really stay in your mind long after you leave them, and this is definitely one of those! Boasting bright and colourful furniture, earthy use of textures throughout, and plenty of tropical indoors plants, this abode is a feast for the senses.
One of our personal favourites, this seriously compact Hong Kong apartment ticks all of the boxes. Amazingly small, yet still boasting a sense of airiness, the contrasting black and white colour scheme adds dramatic flair.
If you liked these interiors and want to check out more, we think you'll enjoy: 7 amazing prefab homes to inspire you