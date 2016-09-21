6 tricks to keep glass in your home brilliantly clean

Between dirty fingerprints, smudges, and everyday grit and grime, it can seem impossible to keep your glazed surfaces shiny and sleek. Family life often means mess, and whether you have children or not, glass is always going to be something that suffers in the cleanliness stakes. However, as we learn time and time again, a well-run home is packed to the brim with stylish ideas and neat time-saving tricks. Here at homify we love to share our secrets to keeping the home sophisticated and chic, and in order to get you started we've gathered 6 of our favourite must-know glass cleaning hints.
Whether you are trying to keep your exterior windows free from pollutant build-up, or your shower free from soap scum, we've got something for you! Check out our tips below, and get your dwelling looking sharp, striking, and effortlessly sparkling.
In Hong Kong we tend to live with the air conditioner on. This is both a blessing and a curse. If your interior windows are appearing to accumulate dust and dirt quite fast, you might need to change the filters on your air conditioner.
When cleaning virtually every area of your home, you need to make friends with the humble, modest and simple solution known as white vinegar. Not only is this brilliantly inexpensive, but it’s safe for the environment as well as your family.
To clean your windows easily using white vinegar, in a spray bottle or bucket mix a 1:1 ratio of tap water and distilled vinegar. If you’re washing your windows for the first time, you should consider a quick wipe down with a soft sponge and some soapy water. Once clean, spray on your vinegar solution and wipe clean with a microfibre cloth.
In order to keep your windows looking fabulous, you need the right tools. Good equipment will make the task easier and your job faster.
Take some cues from the professionals and invest in a squeegee. Additionally, don’t scrimp and purchase one with a wonky rubber blade, this will only infuriate you and leave your window with streaks. Moreover, a good quality foam or sea sponge is excellent for removing dirt, and a microfibre cloth can be used for those final polished touches.
Window shades often collect dust, and when the light shines through the window, these specks of dust will illuminate, making your window appear dirty and unclean. Regularly dust and clean your window dressings to ensure the glazed surface is sparkling.
Unfortunately, when it comes to household cleaning, there are some things you simply have to stick by, and one of them is regularity. There is no point expecting beautiful shiny windows if you let them gather dirt, grime and grit for months at a time. Formulate a routine of basic yet regular window cleaning, and you will be surprised by how much easier your spring clean will be!
This doesn’t mean you have to go overboard and completely scrub, wipe and polish daily, but ensure you give your windows and glazed surfaces a wipe down every few days to one week. Then implement a full and thorough clean once a month.
To bust the dirt off of your windows in an instant, we recommend ammonia. Ammonia is brilliant for multiple cleaning purposes within the home, but works particularly well with soap grime, and exterior pollutant build-up. The wildly intense odour may take some getting used to, but when mixed with water, makes a brilliant grime-cutter and degreaser.
We hope you appreciated learning about how to keep your windows clean, if you’d like to read more, we think you’ll enjoy: A money-saving tip for every room of your home