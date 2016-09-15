From crumbling mess to dream home you'll love

The living room is now arranged in a long line, and has been done up with wooden floors and leather couches. From here, one can also enjoy the brick-lined good looks of the facade and the greenery outside. The room has been designed with large windows which allow light to stream in, opening up to the terraces on both sides. The modern yet simple décor and innovative usage of natural materials make this an absolutely showstopping restoration!

