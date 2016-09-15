From crumbling mess to dream home you'll love

Today’s before & after tour is a truly amazing one, featuring an award-winning restoration project which transforms a dilapidated hunting lodge into a stunning Normandy holiday home. Welcome to the makeover tale of Maison VW, now a chic urban chalet thanks to the magic touch of architects Franklin Aziz Architecture, a renowned design studio in Paris. Join us as we take a walk through this idyllic yet modern home, and see just how it came to be…
What was once a quaint hunting lodge had become a dilapidated mess, urgently screaming for repairs. With the greenery almost taking over the building and the roof in tatters, this looked like one of the abandoned houses used in a horror film.
Its difficult to imagine from this picture that there ever was a dilapidated, rotten structure here previously. Hats off to the architects, as this build is truly inspiring! What we see now is a modern day holiday home, complete with two-storey wooden extension added to the back of the main house. The architects ensured that they stuck to the basic layout and design of the home, but built it into a larger space with a wide porch. This makes ample use of the green area around the home. The slanting roof and light hues go well with the solid wooden beams and pillars. The gently weathered wooden finish and slate-grey roof tiles ensure that the traditional look is kept alive.
The architects have stuck to a clean-lined pattern which is almost sleek in its rendition. The wooden home and its grey shingles are not marked with unnecessary flourishes and lines, giving it a more modern stance. Yet the raw wooden finish and chalet-like design ensure that a rustic look prevails.
The back yard and deck area is an expansive one with plenty of seating. The flat porch is visible from the hillocks surrounding the property, and even has a terrace with seating on top. The black butterfly chair and white table add to the beauty.
One of the most noticeable things about this transformative design is the amount of light and air which now circulates inside the house. Giving the design a wonderful finish are the wood-lined walls with floor-to-ceiling glass panels.
The living room is now arranged in a long line, and has been done up with wooden floors and leather couches. From here, one can also enjoy the brick-lined good looks of the facade and the greenery outside. The room has been designed with large windows which allow light to stream in, opening up to the terraces on both sides. The modern yet simple décor and innovative usage of natural materials make this an absolutely showstopping restoration!
