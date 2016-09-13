A simple and private home in Japan

The upper level has a very interesting ambience that is both open and entirely private. The enclosed terrace has high walls that still allow a lush view of the mountains. The living area up here is sparsely furnished and the raw materials and natural benefits of the space are really allowed to define the look. This is certainly a Japanese home designed with great precision and restraint.

If this home inspired you with its simplicity, you'll love The 25sqm apartment with everything.