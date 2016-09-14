A classic Asian-style family home

On today's 360°, we explore a spacious family home that deftly weaves modern elements into a classic style. Situated in a little city in Poland, this gorgeous home was designed by Domy W Stylu, a Bialystok-based architecture firm that specialises in sleek, modern homes that have a distinctly sophisticated charm to it.

This home though is a step away from their comfort zone, with its unique facade and rather opulent interiors. With considerable space to play around with, the architects have done a fine job of blending aesthetics with functionality. It's a home—that by paying attention to details and opting for high-end materials—stands out from your assembly-lines homes.

Whether you're hunting for inspiration or just want to ogle at aspirational homes, this one should be right up your alley.