A classic Asian-style family home

On today's 360°, we explore a spacious family home that deftly weaves modern elements into a classic style. Situated in a little city in Poland, this gorgeous home was designed by Domy W Stylu, a Bialystok-based architecture firm that specialises in sleek, modern homes that have a distinctly sophisticated charm to it.
This home though is a step away from their comfort zone, with its unique facade and rather opulent interiors. With considerable space to play around with, the architects have done a fine job of blending aesthetics with functionality. It's a home—that by paying attention to details and opting for high-end materials—stands out from your assembly-lines homes.
Whether you're hunting for inspiration or just want to ogle at aspirational homes, this one should be right up your alley.
Our first glimpse of the house reveals a lightweight structure that blends in seamlessly with its lush surroundings. The long, horizontal lines created by the brick placement on the facade invite your eyes to perceive the house as even longer than it is.
Brick is the primary material here (note the gradation though, there are two colours used), which along with the tiered roof, enhances the traditional classic feel while keeping the lines sleek and modern. Plenty of windows pepper the facade, ensuring that the interiors are flooded with natural light.
In the stunningly chic interiors, traditional elements are composed in a modern style, creating a space that is elegant and intimate at the same time. Cream and black/brown—those tent poles of the classic style—are the primary colours in play here. The dark wooden flooring acts as a wonderful contrast to the marble TV wall and fireplace. The minimal furniture keeps it simple while ensuring a sense of spaciousness. The light surfaces also ensure that natural sunlight bounces off of it, keeping the whole area well-lit.
To replicate that marble wall, or even if you are more inclined toward tiles,
No, this isn't a trendy English pub. This leisure room was designed keeping in mind the tastes and hobbies of the owners who wanted a 'play' zone where they could unwind, host guests and display their numerous trophies. Additionally, this room also doubles up as the study!
Needless to say, we are in love with the green decor scheme that gives the space the feel of a cosy, high-end pub. Check out that drool-worthy green-and-white wallpaper and that carpet that complements the dark wooden accents everywhere!
A heated indoor swimming pool? Yes, please! Clearly, the owners of this house know how to live it up. Creating relaxing, ambient spaces within the house from which great comfort could be derived was a big priority for them. This way, even during the long, winter months, the house has a cosy and welcoming vibe.
The indoor pool here, situated behind the living room, comes complete with a wooden deck and deck chairs where one can lounge after a dip. Who needs an expensive hotel pool when you have this?
It is in the dining room that the rich, classical elements come into play the most. The furniture—including the deep mahogany dining table, the beige-upholstered chairs, the glass cabinet and the side table—is kept traditional but has a wonderfully timeless appeal. Will they ever go out of style? We doubt it. If you want to create a traditional vibe to your dining or living room, the best way to go about it is to opt for dark wood. A classic chandelier can also go a long way in enhancing that aesthetic.
