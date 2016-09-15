9 kitchen countertops perfect for Hong Kong homes

The kitchen countertop is one of those sneaky little elements which has a lot of power over the look and feel of the kitchen. Sure it's just a worktop, but the tactile experience of working on the bench will really define the way you feel in the kitchen. Most importantly, it needs to feel solid. In this regard, laminate worktops may be cost-efficient and look fine in the showroom, but they will very quickly look and feel cheap when installed in the home. If you are working with a tight budget, trim costs on basic cabinetry and invest in a good quality worktop made from quality wood, stone and other materials that we will show you in a moment. These will last far, far longer and give the home a distinctly solid, comforting feel. For inspiration, let's check out 9 kitchen countertops for you to copy in your Hong Kong home!