9 kitchen countertops perfect for Hong Kong homes

The kitchen countertop is one of those sneaky little elements which has a lot of power over the look and feel of the kitchen. Sure it's just a worktop, but the tactile experience of working on the bench will really define the way you feel in the kitchen. Most importantly, it needs to feel solid. In this regard, laminate worktops may be cost-efficient and look fine in the showroom, but they will very quickly look and feel cheap when installed in the home. If you are working with a tight budget, trim costs on basic cabinetry and invest in a good quality worktop made from quality wood, stone and other materials that we will show you in a moment. These will last far, far longer and give the home a distinctly solid, comforting feel. For inspiration, let's check out 9 kitchen countertops for you to copy in your Hong Kong home!
This gorgeous black kitchen worktop is made from black granite. It runs up the wall and is finished with a high gloss. Be warned though, every spill and fingerprint will show up on a countertop like this.
Concrete is one of those materials that have really become popular in recent years. It can be polished up and even stained to great effect.
White is often the material of choice for many kitchen designers. A white stone can get a little pricey, but it exudes a fresh appeal and has a really sturdy feel too.
White marble is beautiful, but it can get pricey. It's wonderful to see how it's been used alongside a larger wooden bench here. White marble is also more waterproof than a wooden countertop so it's interesting to see how the designers have used it around the sink.
Stainless steel will add an industrial-style feel to the kitchen. It's also the material of choice for professional kitchens because it's so easy to keep clean.
Brown granite has a stately, luxurious feel. The colour is earthy and the beautiful variations in the material will become a prime visual element in the kitchen. See how it's been combined with a concrete countertop here.
This countertop is made from tempered glass over a metal sheath. It's undeniably contemporary and chic. This isn't really good for those with young children because it will show every fingerprint when it's not polished up.
This wooden worktop is earthy and has an undeniable homely feel. It's the material of choice for many people. Finish it with a good quality tung oil to create a hard and waterproof surface.
If you are fixated on using laminate, consider a glossy bright worktop with a style and finish like this. It works because it's super glossy, high quality and doesn't attempt to imitate any other material.
For more kitchen inspiration, check out 8 beautifully designed small kitchens to copy.