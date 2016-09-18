A bland apartment gets a sparkling new look

Today’s before & after story is about home staging—an art used to make a house look good when you're planning to sell it. It’s what is done when you have cleaned the house, removed the clutter and done any minor repairs. It’s about dressing up the house for sale. Today, we take a look at an apartment which undergoes a brilliant transformation and emerges bigger, brighter, warmer, and better. Behind this makeover are the home stagers at Better Homes in Warszawa, who manage to create a wonderful vibe in this outdated abode. Let's have a look at what they did…
The laundry room has a dual tone on the walls with a white panel running along the top to match the ceiling. The beige paint and clutter made sure that it lacked appeal. The bulky washing machine took centre stage while a bicycle and other items were stashed away in the free corners. Unsightly wires also made an appearance to add to the chaos
The home staging process has created a wonderfully smart neat look. Shelves have been installed in the corner while an ironing board has been placed for easy access. The washing machine and its surrounding area has been left clutter free and bright lighting now adds life to the rest of the space.
The living room was a dull brown space with beige walls at odds with the white ceiling. The leather couches did nothing to help the dull scene and the solitary bulb hanging did not really add any light. The plant also required better placement while the corner could be better utilised.
Brightness is the new theme of this room. The same leather couches now have a bright and fresh look thanks to the vibrant cushions. The red hues are partnered with the abstract art hanging on the wall. The plant has been better placed in the little window alcove, while the bulb has been replaced by a lamp fixed in the middle of the ceiling. The soft pastel hue on the walls ensures there is plenty of light in the room. A glass coffee table grounds the look with its delicate touch.
Cramped quarters and items stacked randomly, one on top of the other, could have caused serious problems and even injury. This flaw is further accentuated by the lack of proper lighting in the area.
The closet now has a bright and welcoming look. The first thing that was changed was the lighting. The items in the closet have also been organised in a better manner with the door and floor area clear of items strewn around. The pale wooden floor is given a lift thanks to the lighting, while the mirrored door highlights the expansive look.
So if you're planning to sell your home, don't think twice before calling in the home stagers!