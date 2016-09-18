A bland apartment gets a sparkling new look

The closet now has a bright and welcoming look. The first thing that was changed was the lighting. The items in the closet have also been organised in a better manner with the door and floor area clear of items strewn around. The pale wooden floor is given a lift thanks to the lighting, while the mirrored door highlights the expansive look.

So if you're planning to sell your home, don't think twice before calling in the home stagers!