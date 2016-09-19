A dreadful home gets a dazzling low-cost makeover

When you think about it, there is possibly nothing that good design cannot fix. A lick of paint, a clever change of fixtures, some breakdown of the old, some welcoming of the new and an overall sprinkle of innovative design ideas – that is what comprises a great before & after story. And that's exactly what we're about to witness today – the makeover story of a drab and dull-looking home, located in the French city of Strasbourg. Behind this renovation is the talented team at Agence Adi Home, a group of interior architects who implemented decor and other structural changes for the home. Let's see what the designers have managed to do with this space in today’s before & after tour.
The run-down kitchen looks like its walls are about to give way. The doors and windows appear old, while the red slatted doors are quite a shock to the senses in this bone-white room. The flooring and cabinets are completely mismatched and end up creating a depressing ambience.
The bathroom was a dingy space marred by brown and white tiling as well as old fittings. The dirt and grime looked like permanent residents, while the touch of grey made it all look even more gloomy. Exposed pipes and a lack of proper lighting added to the dullness.
This 44-square-foot living room has been given an impressive revamp, making it feel significantly bigger than before. The pastel green wall creates a lively yet understand look. The rest of the room has been layered with elegance thanks to the use of grey and brown furniture, with a beige shelving unit behind the couch and pretty lamps. The wall in the corner has been re-done to accommodate shelves for a more organised look. The pale hardwood floor adds to the charming finish.
Directly adjoining the living room, the dining room has a sleek and vibrant look with stylish modern touches. The black table comes with red vintage-style chairs, while an industrial lamp lights the area. In the main living space, one can see another cylindrical lamp imparting a warm golden glow. One of the best aspects of this home is that the areas have now been clearly demarcated thanks to the new layout and transformation.
The muted colours have been accentuated by pretty lamps which throw a golden glow from varying heights. The windows on the other side are also painted white and bring in plenty of natural light.
The cosy bedroom boasts a bold door frame in dark polished wood, with a pale neutral hue adorning the walls. A decorative lamp hangs down over the comfortable bed, infusing the room with soft light. Overall, it's a minimalist yet functional home vastly improved by this simple and effective makeover!
