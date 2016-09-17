The picture book home you've always wanted

In today's 360°, we explore a home that you probably dreamt about (or drew in your doodle book!) when you, well, started dreaming about your ideal home. It's essentially the adult version of a treehouse, except that this stands on firm ground! Architects Atelier Tama have managed to infuse an inherent playfulness to the entire space, making it a bright and cheery home that is perfect for a family.

You don't set out to construct a grown-up treehouse and use any other material but wood. And so, this charming Japanese country-style home is decked out in wood from top to bottom, and where wood had to be sidelined in favour of more functional materials (specific to certain areas), the warm colour scheme is maintained.

This is a home that is certain to fire up your imagination. Someone put this on the cover of a children's book already!