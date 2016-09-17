Small bedrooms require a little ingenuity when it comes to decoration and design. They can't tolerate decorating mistakes like larger rooms, but they do have the potential to become beautifully homely and sweet. After all, small rooms can be really comfortable and cosy with the right approach. So how can we make the most of a small bedroom? Well, today we present 9 creative ways to design a small bedroom. We bet there's something here to help!
One of the biggest problems in many bedroom is the nightstand or bedside table. If you do have space for a proper nightstand, consider extending it to create one single, seamless bed unit like this. It's a headboard, desk and nightstand in one! Check out the mirror overhead too.
Sleeping platforms and loft beds are a huge advantage in a small bedroom. The good thing about sleeping platforms is that they can be extended to make the sleeping area feel that bit more spacious. Of course, the storage shelves underneath this sleeping platform are a fantastic approach too.
A window view goes a long way towards making a small room feel like. If you have one, double its impact by placing mirrors in an appropriate position. It will had a whole lot more life to your bedroom.
The nightstand or bedside table on one side of the bed could easily be extended to become a wall storage unit like this. This certainly creates more bedroom storage space.
Consider shifting the bed forward and creating a low shelf behind the bed. This is a really fantastic approach for those without space for side tables or nightstands.
It's no secret that an all-white approach will make a small room feel large. While this may get a little clinical in a living room, an all-white decor will often look plush and serene in the bedroom. Just check out this white bedroom for inspiration.
The space above the bed is often underutilised in most bedrooms. This lovely little bedroom has an all white unit. It makes the headboard area look really cosy and chic. Of course it adds valuable bedroom storage space without making the space look cluttered.
If you are living in a one-room apartment, consider separating the bedroom from the living area with a dramatic colour combination. See how this blue bedroom has been separated with a very neat line that ends flush with the base of the bed.
A little bedroom can feel just as plush and luxurious as a larger bedroom. All you need to do is extend the headboard all the way to the ceiling with cushioned panels!
