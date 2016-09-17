Your browser is out-of-date.

9 creative ways to design a small bedroom

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Modern style bedroom
Small bedrooms require a little ingenuity when it comes to decoration and design. They can't tolerate decorating mistakes like larger rooms, but they do have the potential to become beautifully homely and sweet. After all, small rooms can be really comfortable and cosy with the right approach. So how can we make the most of a small bedroom? Well, today we present 9 creative ways to design a small bedroom. We bet there's something here to help!

1. Extend the headboard to create a desk

Dormitórios adolescentes!, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern style bedroom
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

One of the biggest problems in many bedroom is the nightstand or bedside table. If you do have space for a proper nightstand, consider extending it to create one single, seamless bed unit like this. It's a headboard, desk and nightstand in one! Check out the mirror overhead too.

2. Build a sleeping platform over storage shelves

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

Sleeping platforms and loft beds are a huge advantage in a small bedroom. The good thing about sleeping platforms is that they can be extended to make the sleeping area feel that bit more spacious. Of course, the storage shelves underneath this sleeping platform are a fantastic approach too.

3. Double the window view with mirrors

Apartamento da Jovem Artista, Patrícia Hagobian Interiores Patrícia Hagobian Interiores Modern style bedroom
Patrícia Hagobian Interiores

Patrícia Hagobian Interiores
Patrícia Hagobian Interiores
Patrícia Hagobian Interiores

A window view goes a long way towards making a small room feel like. If you have one, double its impact by placing mirrors in an appropriate position. It will had a whole lot more life to your bedroom.

4. Turn your nightstand into a wall shelf

APARTAMENTO 400m2 - AV BOA VIAGEM - RECIFE/PE, ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS Modern style bedroom
ROMERO DUARTE &amp; ARQUITETOS

ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS
ROMERO DUARTE &amp; ARQUITETOS
ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS

The nightstand or bedside table on one side of the bed could easily be extended to become a wall storage unit like this. This certainly creates more bedroom storage space.

5. Shift the bed forward and create a headboard/storage wall

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Consider shifting the bed forward and creating a low shelf behind the bed. This is a really fantastic approach for those without space for side tables or nightstands. 

6. Make the bedroom all-white

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's no secret that an all-white approach will make a small room feel large. While this may get a little clinical in a living room, an all-white decor will often look plush and serene in the bedroom. Just check out this white bedroom for inspiration.

7. Build storage above the bed

Appartement Paris, Meero Meero Industrial style bedroom
Meero

Meero
Meero
Meero

The space above the bed is often underutilised in most bedrooms. This lovely little bedroom has an all white unit. It makes the headboard area look really cosy and chic. Of course it adds valuable bedroom storage space without making the space look cluttered.

8. Create zones with daring colour combinations

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

If you are living in a one-room apartment, consider separating the bedroom from the living area with a dramatic colour combination. See how this blue bedroom has been separated with a very neat line that ends flush with the base of the bed.

9. Create a sense of abundance with a tall, plush headboard

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A little bedroom can feel just as plush and luxurious as a larger bedroom. All you need to do is extend the headboard all the way to the ceiling with cushioned panels!

We have lots of inspiring bedroom interiors, check out 10 amazing headboards you'll want to copy.

Which of these bedroom interiors is your favourite?

