The Contemporary Polish Cabin

This amazing home is the creation of Stando Interior Design, Poland. Located just outside the city of Warsaw, it stands ready to delight a young couple or family. Traditional materials such as wood and glass are beautifully intertwined with inventive and eclectic design pieces, transforming a simple structure into a stunning, contemporary home.

From the outside a warm, timber façade draws the eye, with the glistening blue of a swimming pool and a lush green lawn both laying in wait for summer sunshine. The furnishings are a harmonious combination of classic pieces, dressed up with theatrical bursts of colour, all beautifully lit by a diverse array of candles, lamps and spot lighting.

The bedroom and bathroom of this amazing abode are truly inspiring, taking modern interior architecture to bold new heights. The two rooms have been amalgamated in the manner of a chic studio apartment, creating a den of personal intimacy nestled within the eclectic design of the remainder of the home.

Let's take a tour and witness inspiration and originality in action.