The Contemporary Polish Cabin

This amazing home is the creation of Stando Interior Design, Poland. Located just outside the city of Warsaw, it stands ready to delight a young couple or family. Traditional materials such as wood and glass are beautifully intertwined with inventive and eclectic design pieces, transforming a simple structure into a stunning, contemporary home.
From the outside a warm, timber façade draws the eye, with the glistening blue of a swimming pool and a lush green lawn both laying in wait for summer sunshine. The furnishings are a harmonious combination of classic pieces, dressed up with theatrical bursts of colour, all beautifully lit by a diverse array of candles, lamps and spot lighting.
The bedroom and bathroom of this amazing abode are truly inspiring, taking modern interior architecture to bold new heights. The two rooms have been amalgamated in the manner of a chic studio apartment, creating a den of personal intimacy nestled within the eclectic design of the remainder of the home.
Let's take a tour and witness inspiration and originality in action.
The facade of the house features sleek, honey-coloured timber slats constructed of Siberian Larch, reminiscent of the surrounding woodlands. Topped with dark, graphite roof tiles, the simple construction pays homage to the notion of a wood cabin tucked deep within the countryside, but includes all the trimmings necessary for modern living.
Expansive decking frames the pristine swimming pool and sets the stage for outdoor living and entertaining during the warmer months, with a portable wooden fire ready and waiting on the lawn to warm the space on cooler evenings.
Here we gain a greater view of the decking area and its readiness for entertaining. Colourful and unconventional furnishings populate the space, adding character and style atop the rustic, wooden boards.
The charred timber banquet table hosts an eclectic array of candles to provide traditional warmth and lighting while the voluminous, grey sofa lies in wait for supreme relaxation. Bursts of colour mingle with more subdued tones so as not to overwhelm the space with unnecessary adornment or detract from the vibrancy of the green lawn and woodlands in the background.
Moving through to the living area and we can see that electric decoration has been interspersed throughout the home, with the charcoal lounge suite providing a grounded backdrop for colourful furniture pieces and decorative objects. The stylish, contemporary coffee table beautifully combines modern design with the traditional use of wood and glass.
Best of all in this space are the large sliding doors that easily unite indoor and outdoor living areas. The doors also serve to illuminate the home during warm periods, while shielding the occupants from the winter cold with their glazed finish and heavy curtains.
From this vantage we truly get a sense of the length of the swimming pool and the architectural accoutrements that elevate this home from simple to sophisticated. The long, lap-pool design allows for dual functionality, with the water accommodating both playful splashes and more intensive swimming training.
Vibrant, red lamps sit happily at each end, providing ambient lighting for an evening dip. The decking surrounding the house is perfect for outdoors entertaining and has been beautifully furnished with a dining setting and comfortable couch. The smaller deck extension trimming the far end of the swimming pool sets the scene for remote relaxation beneath a clear, blue sky.
Lighting throughout the home has been carefully considered, with the designers clearly thinking outside the box to incorporate a range of styles and fittings. Light sources range from oversized hanging lamps to the spot lighting framing the kitchen area—there's even a mounted projector in lieu of a tradition television ready to beam entertainment onto the walls for a night in!
The kitchen area is also an interesting design, with sleek lines and compact storage creating a space that can quickly transform from an open cooking area to one appearing closed off and tucked away. The use of wood anchors the home's more contemporary design elements in a traditional feel, with the sheen of the polished wooden floor and the inviting timber of the kitchen storage providing a subdued contrast to the more eclectic design elements in the living area.
The bedroom and bathroom in this home also benefit from inventive design, with this unconvention sleeping pod drawing attention within the space. The novel shape of the bed is offset by a subdued tone and relatively understated furniture in order to retain the feeling of modern eclecticism while promoting a welcoming sense of comfort.
The bathroom has been incorporated as part of the bedroom and, interestingly, echoes many of the design elements featured in the kitchen. Mounted spot lighting illuminates the bathroom area, with wooden storage running through to the dressing space, providing a warm and traditional feel.
Another novel and inventive aspect of this space is that the shower, toilet and bathtub are completely exposed, expanding the intimacy of the room unto its four walls.
The sheen of black tiles delineates the bathroom area, providing a neat and sophisticated contrast to the polished wooden floorboards of the bedroom, while the use of white, silver and glass create a fresh and elegant atmosphere. The space is sparsely decorated with a smattering of books and photographic art, adding a sense of personal character to the very intimate surroundings.
