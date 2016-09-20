9 essential features every small home needs

Small homes all have a few things in common. The lack of floor space usually means interior designers and decorators have to get really creative when it comes to storage, decoration and the separation of living spaces. The good thing is that there are a few universal features that will solve many of the problems of a small home dweller. These small home solutions can also often transform a little house into a truly cosy home. So come with us to check out just 9 essentials every small home needs. Something here is sure to help!
In a small home, your storage units will often do double duty as a display stand. So make them smart! Here we can see how beautifully a wooden storage unit can look when teamed with a brightly coloured teal background.
Lighting is really important in any home. But in a small home where one room may need to do triple duty, lighting is often used to separate or highlight the different zones. Dimmable lights are always a bonus too—particularly in the bedroom!
Small homes are often lacking balconies and features that connect one to the natural world. An indoor garden, no matter how tiny will make the small home feel calming and spacious. Just check out this little indoor garden for inspiration.
It's all very well to focus on the practical demands of living in a small home, but don't forget about that personal touch. Personal photos, paintings or artefacts turn small into homely and cosy.
A simple sofa can easily do double duty as a guest bed. It doesn't necessarily need to be a fold out sofa either. Just choose a sofa with a flexible design like this.
Every stick of furniture in a small home should earn its' floor space. That means making tables and cabinets do double or even triple duty. Even better, choose foldable chairs or even tables so you've got space for guests too.
No matter how small your home, it's always important to have a little place that's free from electronics. All you need are a few cushions in a corner, some house plants and a few candles. If you can't find the space, consider a hanging wicker chair like this.
The kitchen is the one place where it's almost always better to have more space. So a little home will always benefit from more hanging options. It could be as simple as a cheap and portable unit hanging behind the door or a full kitchen rail like this.
Small homes can easily run the danger of feeling like the poor man's approach to living. So they really benefit from a little extra oomph when it comes to the quality of the textiles. Bed linen, cushions and other textiles with a high thread count or a textured finish will go a long way towards adding a sense of luxury to a little home.
