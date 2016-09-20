How to organise your shoes in a creative and original way

Looking for some decent shoe storage? Well, if your home entrance is looking a little shabby due to big piles of shoes, you're not alone. Inadequate shoe storage is easily the most common way many people end up with a messy and unfinished-looking home entrance. It's also a good way to ruin good shoes or introduce unwanted dust into the home. But there's hope! A good shoe cabinet will make shoe storage easier and make your home feel welcoming and organised right from the start. So let's check out some brilliant ways to store shoes. There's definitely something here to suit a whole range of styles!
This is certainly one for shoe-lovers who like to put their precious shoes on display! It's simple, chic and a good option for showing off your most beautiful shoes in the bedroom.
It's always nice to have somewhere to sit while removing your shoes—even if you just use slip-ons. Older guests and young children will particularly appreciate having a place to sit. The best part is that this little bench doubles as a shoe closet too!
Your shoe cabinet can also be used to introduce a splash of colour into the home. Cool shoe cubicles like this could be mounted onto the wall or stacked to create a display feature as well.
Shoe cabinets suffer a lot of wear and tear. They also tend to get grubby very quickly. It's often a good idea to use a sturdy wicker box like this. It's the perfect place to store your hard-wearing shoes.
The awkward space under the stairs can easily be used for a very sophisticated and streamlined shoe cabinet like this. This is a bespoke option that really disappears once it's closed.
This pale wooden side cabinet is perfect for those who love the un-cluttered look. It functions as a side cabinet and provides a lot of storage space. This kind of unit is often used in a hallway or corridor.
This shoe cabinet is perfect for storing shoes in the hallway. It barely takes up any floor space and provides a relatively generous amount of storage space. It also has an awesome mirror.
Upcycled objects such as old suitcases and wooden boxes can be turned into lovely charming shoe cabinets. This is a good storage option for storing hard wearing shoes that won't lose their shape over time.
This super cute shoe storage option looks like a collection over oversized lego blocks! The boxes can be clipped together to create a very bright and youthful storage unit.
