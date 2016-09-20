Your browser is out-of-date.

How to organise your shoes in a creative and original way

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
Looking for some decent shoe storage? Well, if your home entrance is looking a little shabby due to big piles of shoes, you're not alone. Inadequate shoe storage is easily the most common way many people end up with a messy and unfinished-looking home entrance. It's also a good way to ruin good shoes or introduce unwanted dust into the home. But there's hope! A good shoe cabinet will make shoe storage easier and make your home feel welcoming and organised right from the start. So let's check out some brilliant ways to store shoes. There's definitely something here to suit a whole range of styles!

1. Put your favourite shoes on display!

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is certainly one for shoe-lovers who like to put their precious shoes on display! It's simple, chic and a good option for showing off your most beautiful shoes in the bedroom.

2. The bench and shoe cabinet in one

Galeriehaus im Dünenwald, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

It's always nice to have somewhere to sit while removing your shoes—even if you just use slip-ons. Older guests and young children will particularly appreciate having a place to sit. The best part is that this little bench doubles as a shoe closet too!

3. Shoe storage with a splash of colour

Equilibre, Lucile Roybier Lucile Roybier Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves
Lucile Roybier

Lucile Roybier
Lucile Roybier
Lucile Roybier

Your shoe cabinet can also be used to introduce a splash of colour into the home. Cool shoe cubicles like this could be mounted onto the wall or stacked to create a display feature as well.

4. Slide out boxes

Salle a manger villa de Founex, LAdesign LAdesign Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves
LAdesign

LAdesign
LAdesign
LAdesign

Shoe cabinets suffer a lot of wear and tear. They also tend to get grubby very quickly. It's often a good idea to use a sturdy wicker box like this. It's the perfect place to store your hard-wearing shoes.

5. A bespoke option for under the stairs

Storage under stairs Fraher and Findlay Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
Fraher and Findlay

Storage under stairs

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

The awkward space under the stairs can easily be used for a very sophisticated and streamlined shoe cabinet like this. This is a bespoke option that really disappears once it's closed.

6. Hidden away in a side cabinet

Commode basse avec miroir, A-A Dimension SARL A-A Dimension SARL Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves
A-A Dimension SARL

A-A Dimension SARL
A-A Dimension SARL
A-A Dimension SARL

This pale wooden side cabinet is perfect for those who love the un-cluttered look. It functions as a side cabinet and provides a lot of storage space. This kind of unit is often used in a hallway or corridor.

7. A wall cupboard with a mirror

'Welcome' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with mirror by Birex homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
homify

'Welcome' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with mirror by Birex

homify
homify
homify

This shoe cabinet is perfect for storing shoes in the hallway. It barely takes up any floor space and provides a relatively generous amount of storage space. It also has an awesome mirror.

8. Rustic and practical

Koffertische, FrauSchrader FrauSchrader Living roomSide tables & trays
FrauSchrader

FrauSchrader
FrauSchrader
FrauSchrader

Upcycled objects such as old suitcases and wooden boxes can be turned into lovely charming shoe cabinets. This is a good storage option for storing hard wearing shoes that won't lose their shape over time.

9. Cute and quirky oversized lego boxes!

GIOCHIAMO, YU HIRAOKA DESIGN YU HIRAOKA DESIGN HouseholdStorage
YU HIRAOKA DESIGN

GIOCHIAMO

YU HIRAOKA DESIGN
YU HIRAOKA DESIGN
YU HIRAOKA DESIGN

This super cute shoe storage option looks like a collection over oversized lego blocks! The boxes can be clipped together to create a very bright and youthful storage unit.

For more storage ideas, check out: 7 genius storage ideas for your hallways and corridors.

Have you been inspired by these storage solutions? Let us know!

