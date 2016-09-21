From bare to brilliant: a city apartment reborn

We are in the sprawling and cosmopolitan capital of Argentina today, and Buenos Aires has left us impressed with its numerous stately and ultramodern buildings. But the smart and tasteful remodelling of a bare and dull apartment is what caught our eye in particular. This abode was lying empty except for some basic amenities in the kitchen. The interior was unfurnished, gloomy and lacked the cosy touches that turn a house into a home. But, luckily, the interior architects at Estudio Nicolas Pierry stepped in to fill the residence with stylish liveliness Sleek designs, modern materials, elegant and sober hues and clever utilisation of space have now made this apartment a chic and comfy place in which to live. Also, look out for the stunning balcony that will surely take you to new heights of aesthetic pleasure!
The unfurnished interiors looked gloomy and uninspiring, despite a gleaming floor and large glass doors that lead to an expansive and airy balcony. But it was impossible not to realise the potential of the apartment, and imagine what a beautiful home it could become!
We love how the openness of the interiors has been maintained without compromising the privacy of the different functional areas. The cosy living space has been decked out with a plush grey sectional and matching rug, while a grey false ceiling with recessed lights add a dose of visual interest. The living area gets flooded with sunlight during the day, and is separated from the bedroom and kitchen with the help of trendy counters. Note how the counter on the left comes with a slim panel that holds the bedroom TV and shelves for storing knick-knacks.
The counter separating the bedroom from the living space also holds another TV for guests on this side. The niche and cabinets below provide additional storage for electrical equipment and other odds and ends. From here, you can also catch a glimpse of the simple but elegant sleeping area done up in shades of grey and white, with ample lighting for a cheery ambience.
The open kitchen in this apartment was armed with sleek and glossy cabinets and basic appliances, but it lacked spirit and cosiness.
See how a powerful mix of ambient and task lighting has transformed the aura of the kitchen magically. White, grey and chrome hues have come together for a contemporary and attractive impact here, and a sleek counter has been introduced to serve as a breakfast nook or home bar. Accompanied by futuristic white and chrome chairs, this counter lets the chef socialise with guests even while he or she is cooking up a storm!
The large balcony of the apartment had oodles of potential, but was previously lying bare and unutilised. Bereft of any decor accents, the space seemed cold and uninviting.
The transformation of the once lifeless balcony is breathtaking. Neat wooden decking and pretty edging with white pebbles has infused the expansive space with a Zen-like calm and natural charm. Robust white planters now hold verdant greens, while sleek and simple benches invite you to sit in and enjoy some fresh air or soak in some sun.
Intelligent planning of space, sensible designs, bright lights, soothing hues and a stunning spot for outdoor pleasure have altered the look and feel of this home surprisingly.
