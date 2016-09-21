From bare to brilliant: a city apartment reborn

The transformation of the once lifeless balcony is breathtaking. Neat wooden decking and pretty edging with white pebbles has infused the expansive space with a Zen-like calm and natural charm. Robust white planters now hold verdant greens, while sleek and simple benches invite you to sit in and enjoy some fresh air or soak in some sun.

Intelligent planning of space, sensible designs, bright lights, soothing hues and a stunning spot for outdoor pleasure have altered the look and feel of this home surprisingly.

