The spectacular transformation of a ghastly bedroom

When you don’t want to let go of the old, but you're ready for some new, the best thing to do is to blend the classic with the contemporary. And this is precisely what the expert interior architects from Studio Nicholas Pierry did. With the use of subtle colours and robust lines, they managed to beautifully transform the original and dated bedroom into a modern-classic boudoir. Come and see the results for yourself in our brilliant before & after tour!
The old bedroom boasted some highly unappealing colours in its cushions and patterned tapestry. This made the room look cramped, old and gloomy. The mustard-meets-olive-green colour made for a very unappetising look, while the solid wooden bedside tables simply did not match. Even the crystal chandelier seemed like a random and last-minute addition.
The frills of the bed sheet, which usually impart a luxurious look, ended at the wrong height and looked frilly and frumpy. The miniature artwork on the wall against the bed seemed utterly disproportionate. On the side, the closets looked like they were about to close in, too. Yet there was plenty of hope and scope for improvement here.
The bedroom now has a sophisticated and wholesome look, in contrast to the empty and random aesthetic of before. The paneled walls with their elegant patterns are painted a soothing taupe. The bed has been well layered with monochrome patterns and paisleys, which makes for a well-planned statement in neutrals. The crystal chandelier has been replaced with a darker model to bring out the beauty of the walls and dark bedside lamp shades.
The entire bedding arrangement stands next to some elegant French windows which let in plenty of natural light. The well-placed mirrors above the bedside tables also bounce the beams about and create a well-lit look. The simple and chic drapes add to the beauty quotient of the room.
Unlike earlier, where a simple layer of closets made the room look cramped, the designers have installed a modern shelving unit at just the right level. While artwork dots the various wings, the centre portion holds a television and indeed makes a sleek statement! The rest of the room bears a neat white look to match the shelves. All in all, a highly impressive bedroom transformation.
