The spectacular transformation of a ghastly bedroom

Unlike earlier, where a simple layer of closets made the room look cramped, the designers have installed a modern shelving unit at just the right level. While artwork dots the various wings, the centre portion holds a television and indeed makes a sleek statement! The rest of the room bears a neat white look to match the shelves. All in all, a highly impressive bedroom transformation.

