The simple wooden house with a difference

Every once in a while, you come across a space that is so unique that even the best pictures don't do it justice. On today's 360°, we look at one such space—a creative studio that was built keeping in mind the specific needs of the owner who wanted a working area that was cosy enough to double up as a living space.

Designed by the Yamagata-based Takashi Noue, this modern barn-style atelier is situated in a suburb on the outskirts of the city, which of course meant that the architects did not have a million space constraints to tackle. Additionally, the relatively quiet surroundings proved to be an ideal working environment for the owner.

Built largely out of timber and other natural materials, this minimalist studio stands apart in a neighbourhood of nondescript homes, and is a space that you can come to again and again to be inspired.