7 creative ideas for small city gardens

In order to live healthily and comfortably in a large city, one must have regular contact with the natural environment. Luckily Hong Kong boasts a range of exterior public spaces that offer areas to sit, reflect and be at one with the environment. However, we often want to continue this into our own dwelling and homes. If you live in a compact metropolitan abode, it can be difficult knowing where a garden fits in the overall scheme and design of your domicile. In Hong Kong especially, most of us reside in high-rise buildings or skyscrapers, which are a far cry from the lush earth below.

But all is not lost! To provide you with a few tips and tricks to bring Mother Nature to your doorstep, we’ve gathered 7 ideas that are sure to motivate and encourage. From planters that allow you to grow your own food, to implementing the right kinds of plants for your balcony, there are plenty of options that will get you started. Check them out below, and start planning your city garden today!