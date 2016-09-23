The Japanese home with two faces

When you are done browsing through today's 360° project, that much-bandied about idiom 'Don't judge a book by its cover' will have a whole new meaning. Why? Simply because when you first see the exterior of this house, you will probably write it off as another minimalist box home with uninspired interiors. And that's where you'll be surprised.

Located in Yõfu, the capital city of the Yamanashi Prefecture, this gorgeous home is designed by Atelier 137 and houses three generations of a family. Embracing minimalism as well as tranquil Japanese aesthetics, the architects have given the house both a modern and traditional flavour. Composite from the outside, the interiors have a graceful harmony to it that is immediately soothing to the senses. Plus, as a bonus, you have spectacular views of Mt Fuji from here! Try and beat that.