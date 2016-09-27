An inspiringly simple terrace transformation

With neat, polished and protected wooden slats all round, the terrace is now an elegant and fun-filled space. Perfect for relaxing with friends over some refreshing drinks, or indulging in a tasty outdoor lunch. Sleek and stylish furnishings have made this once barren space so much more inviting!

This little terrace is now an oasis of outdoor pleasures with its chic, white appearance and smart furniture. Ready for some more home makeover magic? Check out: From bare to brilliant: a city apartment reborn.