10 chic ways to use stone in your home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Stone, Visobath Visobath BathroomStorage
Stone is a super stylish material that can be sophisticated, earthy and cosy all at once. It makes for the perfect accompaniment to a neutral interior because natural stone often has soft natural colours with a lot of gentle textures and lines. This is great when you want to create a warm and cosy interior. But how can you add stone to your interior? Well, it's easier than ever to use stone in your home these days. Modern cutting techniques have resulted in a large array of stone decorative elements that are no longer heavy, expensive or cumbersome to install. For inspiration, come and check out 10 stylish ways to use stone in your home!

1. Stunning stone textures

Stone, Visobath Visobath BathroomStorage
The natural texture of stone is beautifully highlighted in this white stone bathroom. It all comes down to the play of light against the undulating lines of the stone tiles.

2. Stone steps

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
Stone steps have a very solid feel that appeals to many people. But a stone staircase is rarely seen before it can get a little pricey and difficult to install. As an alternative, team them with a natural timber staircase.

3. Rustic bathroom

Portfolio, Loft Factory Loft Factory Industrial style bathroom
The rustic quality of stone is perfectly suited for use in the bathroom. It's often soft to touch and adds a natural, spa-like decor to the room. Check out the beautiful stone walled shower room here.

4. Stone wash basin

Nova Basin Stonearth Interiors Ltd Rustic style bathroom Stone
If you can't imagine changing out your shower room, consider a stone wash basin. These add that natural spa-like feel to the bathroom and they can often be bought for a bargain. They work really well when mounted on a dresser like this.

5. A neutral decor

Salão de festas e brinquedoteca, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern living room
Neutral decors exude a sense of refinement and elegance. They work beautifully when combined with white stone wall tiles. Check out this living room for inspiration.

6. Courtyard pond

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style kitchen
Small stone pebbles are commonly used for filtering sediment in ponds. But they can also be used as a decorative statement. See how the earthy feel of this courtyard pond infuses the interior with an earthy grace.

7. Creative stone corner

Décoration d'une pièce à vivre, Violaine Denis Violaine Denis Modern dining room
Stone tiles are available in silvers that can be easily attached to the wall. They have all the authenticity of older style stone walls without the expense. Check out this little corner stone feature.

8. Staircase feature

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Plottier, Neuquen, Patagonia, Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
A stone wall creates a strong statement in the home. It often works well when used to build a single feature wall or stairwell like this. The stone also adds a subdued sense of luxury to this entrance area.

9. Unique transparent stone

antares homify Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings backlit stone tiles,backlit stone walls,translucent stone
This transparent stone certainly has one of the most unique features we've seen. Interior designers and decorators, Lithos Design, team these tiles with backlighting to create a decidedly unusual effect.

10. Stone walls and high ceilings

Vivienda particular, Teresa Casas Disseny d'Interiors Teresa Casas Disseny d'Interiors Modern living room
Dark stone walls evoke all the mystery and romance of ancient times. But they can also look a little too dark and heavy for a modern home. The solution? Team them with high ceilings and lots of white walls.

For more home inspiration, check out 10 ideas to dress your home's walls (so it looks modern!)

The budget family home full of life and colour
Which of these stone interiors is your favourite?

