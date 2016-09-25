The budget family home full of life and colour

On today's 360°, we look at another fantastic project by the Bialystok-based Domy W Stylu who specialise in prefabricated homes that are built within a certain budget. Those two words—prefab and budget—may conjure up images of quickly thrown together houses that are barely aesthetically appealing and mostly just functional. But that's where the Polish architects come in; they compromise neither on style nor on functionality. Which is quite a feat considering they had to work not only with a limited budget but also a narrow plot. But the end result is a warm home that is tailor-made according to the needs of the family.

Simple and minimal in its design scheme, the architects infuse it with character by adding splashes of colour everywhere—ideal for a home that has kids! Let's take a look.