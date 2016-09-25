The budget family home full of life and colour

On today's 360°, we look at another fantastic project by the Bialystok-based Domy W Stylu who specialise in prefabricated homes that are built within a certain budget. Those two words—prefab and budget—may conjure up images of quickly thrown together houses that are barely aesthetically appealing and mostly just functional. But that's where the Polish architects come in; they compromise neither on style nor on functionality. Which is quite a feat considering they had to work not only with a limited budget but also a narrow plot. But the end result is a warm home that is tailor-made according to the needs of the family.
Simple and minimal in its design scheme, the architects infuse it with character by adding splashes of colour everywhere—ideal for a home that has kids! Let's take a look.
The facade of the family home is done up in neutral tones—white and grey—giving it a simple and contemporary feel. The brick detailing adds a touch of flair to the otherwise sombre exterior.
The entryway is clad in polished concrete while the deck at the rear portion is clad in mahogany wood. Luckily for the owners (as well as the architects!), even though the building plot was narrow, there was enough room around for a garden without any obstructing views.
Walking into the interiors, we see a sunny, open space done up largely in wood and white. The open-plan layout makes the home appear spacious and gives it plenty of room for movement. From this view, we can see the living and lounge area; on a slightly elevated platform, you can see both the dining area as well as the kitchen. The bottom and top areas are not only separated by a few stairs but a halved partition wall that is home to a miniature garden!
The large windows are incorporated into the design, and even feature a ledge where you can take in the view from a closer perspective.
Turn around, and your senses are pleasantly bombarded by this explosion of colours. In an open-plan layout such as this, certain design tricks can help you visually separate one zone from the other. Here, the architects opted to use colour to do that job in the living room A textured orange focus wall seems to be a natural extension of the warm wooden flooring, while the two floral armchairs give the space a playful feel. The integrated fireplace and its adjacent log-storing panel serves both a functional and aesthetic purpose.
The architects had the unenviable task of designing the bathroom under the attic while having only a limited space to work with. Looking at the finished product though, you wouldn't think that this was a problem area. It has the look and feel of a bathroom in an exorbitantly-priced spa!
Instead of foregoing a bathtub entirely owing to lack of space, the architects simply built it into a corner, which is also conveniently situated right under the skylight! Grey wall tiles and flooring give the space a polished and elegant vibe, which is offset by the honey-tinged wooden elements that afford it a wonderful warmth.
We love this darling country-style bedroom! Situated under the attic, it could have been a dark and cramped space but in the hands of the architects, it has been converted into a cosy and romantic space that has a decidedly cheerful air to it. To avoid visually cramping up the space further, only floral and pastel shades have been used. Adding character to this otherwise-simple room is a focus wall that has a simple striped wallpaper.
