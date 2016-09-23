8 ingenious kitchen accessories to make your life easier

When it comes to the kitchen, there are plenty of different requirements and necessities. For the most part, the essentials come in the form of large appliances, small appliances, and a selection of, say, a dozen fundamental utensils and instruments. However, there are also a range of innovative and creative accessories, which you certainly ought to know!
Modern inventions improve your kitchen’s functionality, efficiency and practicality. They are items that may not necessarily have been included in your original cooking space design, but are definitely worth taking a look at. Are you ready to learn more? Sit back, relax, and let’s take a peek at some indulgent accoutrements your kitchen really needs…
Extractor fans have been around for a long time, and yet many kitchens still don’t include them in their design. Professional kitchen planners know the importance of this appliance, and you should too! Say goodbye to cooking odours and smells, and install this vital kitchen accessory.
Do you have difficulty grating? Perhaps you grate food so often, that you could use a helping hand? Either way, this innovative invention is safe, stylish, and sure to improve your kitchen’s serviceability.
These days good bread is a far cry from the pre-sliced feathery white rectangular prisms you may have known from childhood. Good bread is not sliced, but rather artisanal baked with natural ingredients. This is brilliant, but hard to slice. Forget struggling with a bread knife only to deal with uneven slices, this bread slicer is seriously chic, and sure to impress as well as assist.
For that added feeling of luxury and style, strip lighting added to the underside of your joinery will impart a sense of lavish impressiveness.
This can be achieved easily, and is a perfect weekend DIY project!
When designing a sleek and striking kitchen, and oversized hob (stove) or cooktop, can really take things to the next level. Get creative and start thinking outside the box, with an impressive and enticingly large cooker.
As well as a large cooker, an indoor grill can really up the ante when designing a kitchen. These can be retro-fitted into your existing cook space, but remember to add the extractor fan to suck up all of the smoke and grill fumes!
If you fancy a sleeker and more refined aesthetic in your kitchen, you might want to consider a ceramic glass or induction hob. These are easy to clean and maintain, while being far safer than their gas counterparts.
A messy cutlery or utensil drawer is a definite no-no for any functional and exquisite kitchen. Invest a small amount of money in an innovative drawer tidy and transform your cupboards from drab and disorganised to fab and orderly.
When it comes to chopping boards, bigger is always better! Timber chopping boards are safer than slippery plastic, can be sterilised easily and last a very long time when maintainer correctly. Not only do they make a great place to prepare food, they can also be used to serve food and work brilliantly as a surface for mixed platters.
