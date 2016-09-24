10 wooden houses you won't forget

Timber is timeless. As a truly alluring and magical building material, wood ages exceptionally well compared to other equivalent options. Timber-clad dwellings offer the rustic refinement of a well-designed luxury abode, but often at a fraction of the cost. As one is able to witness subtle changes to the wood over many years, it is possible to feel the house age with its occupants, bearing scars and marks that define it and set it apart from the rest.

Aside from the obvious benefits such as its gorgeous appearance and ample range of options, wood is also a brilliant material for different climates. Warm in cooler weather, and cool in warmer climes, timber is water repellent, clean and easy to maintain. Two standard options include either softwood or hardwood, each offering different aesthetics and unique characteristics. Sustainable, beautiful, and readily available, today we pay homage to some of the most impressive timber home designs we have seen. Fancy a peek at the best in wooden house design? Read on below and get some inspirational ideas, tips and stylistic tricks for your own abode…