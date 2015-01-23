Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Time for tea!

Homify HK Homify HK
Tetaza, Muka Design Lab Muka Design Lab KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Loading admin actions …

Tea is pretty important to a lot of people. To most of us, maybe. Coffee, too. It’s quite likely you find yourself largely fuelled by one or the other, or even by both on certain days. If you’re a dedicated drinker of hot things, whatever they may be, you no doubt already have an extensive collection of mugs and cups. But the beauty of a mug collection is that it is never complete. There are so many great, creative mug designs out there – and they are so cheap to buy, compared to other kitchen bits and pieces – that you can feel perfectly justified in buying mug after mug even if you clearly already have enough to see you through the next year without needing to wash any. If you have a relatively restrained kitchen design, mugs are where you can let your fun side out. It is generally understood that everyone will own at least one novelty mug, no matter how tasteful and understated the rest of their decor is. The mugs below are all cute, fun or just downright beautiful.

​Little bird

Tasse Coin-coin, Thomas Beauclair Thomas Beauclair KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Thomas Beauclair

Thomas Beauclair
Thomas Beauclair
Thomas Beauclair

This sweet and peculiar little mug is specially designed for the maximum convenience in sweetening. Dip your sugar cube in its beak to watch it dissolve gradually. For those who aren’t fans of birds, it also comes in a faceless, solid coloured variation.

​Blurred lines

Les liaisons, Ismaël Carré Ismaël Carré KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Ismaël Carré

Ismaël Carré
Ismaël Carré
Ismaël Carré

These cups and bowls blur the lines between functions. It seems like you could drink your coffee or equally eat a bowl of cereal from almost any of them.

​Monochrome magnificence

tasses faïence, anne kovacs anne kovacs KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
anne kovacs

anne kovacs
anne kovacs
anne kovacs

Although these simple, handle-free cups are all different, their shared monochrome colour scheme marks them out as a family.

​Rough diamonds

Bol coco, ANOUKA CÉRAMIQUE ANOUKA CÉRAMIQUE KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
ANOUKA CÉRAMIQUE

ANOUKA CÉRAMIQUE
ANOUKA CÉRAMIQUE
ANOUKA CÉRAMIQUE

The deliberately unrefined edges of these otherwise unremarkable cups brings them a contemporary flavour.

​We’re all mad here

Cup, Kimsunghun Kimsunghun KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Kimsunghun

Kimsunghun
Kimsunghun
Kimsunghun

These fun and playful cups look like they wouldn’t be out of place at the tea party in Alice in Wonderland.

​Fluffy friends

Set pour enfant en mélamine, Atomic Soda Atomic Soda KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Atomic Soda

Atomic Soda
Atomic Soda
Atomic Soda

The rabbits adorning each item in this set are cute enough in themselves, but the most adorable touch of all is the little carrot placed on the tea spoon – forever out of their reach.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​On your feet

Tetaza, Muka Design Lab Muka Design Lab KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Muka Design Lab

Muka Design Lab
Muka Design Lab
Muka Design Lab

The little feet on these plain mugs brings a sense of something living to their design.

​Yum yum

Tazas Originales, Givensa Givensa KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Givensa

Givensa
Givensa
Givensa

These greedy (and lustful?) cartoons just love the marks left on the edge of their mugs.

​Tale as old as time

Tazas Originales, Givensa Givensa KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Givensa

Givensa
Givensa
Givensa

This set is full of personality, and is reminiscent of the talking crockery in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. If you take these pieces home, you may well start expecting them to start a conversation with you at any moment.

​Infant cups

The Cup, Léo MARIUS Léo MARIUS KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Léo MARIUS

Léo MARIUS
Léo MARIUS
Léo MARIUS

These cups also seem like Beauty and the Beast characters – specifically Chip, the talking baby teacup.

​Vintage prints

Classic mugs Blue Dot Pottery Ltd KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Blue Dot Pottery Ltd

Classic mugs

Blue Dot Pottery Ltd
Blue Dot Pottery Ltd
Blue Dot Pottery Ltd

These mugs are printed with comforting vintage style patterns that couldn’t be more homey.

​A taste of nature

art de la table, VIRGINIE COUFFIN VIRGINIE COUFFIN KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
VIRGINIE COUFFIN

VIRGINIE COUFFIN
VIRGINIE COUFFIN
VIRGINIE COUFFIN

These rough and ready mugs, deceptively, look anything but carefully crafted. In fact, though, their crude appearance is a natural complement to their organic theme.

​For your little prince(ss)

Der kleine Prinz, Könitz Porzellan Könitz Porzellan KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Könitz Porzellan

Könitz Porzellan
Könitz Porzellan
Könitz Porzellan

One of the best-loved children’s books of all time provides the inspiration for this precious mug. Whether you have children you’ve read the book to or you still remember your own parents reading it to you, this mug offers beautifully reassuring way to drink your morning coffee.

​Beauty in simplicity

Théières, bols et tasses, STÉPHANIE MARTIN STÉPHANIE MARTIN KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
STÉPHANIE MARTIN

STÉPHANIE MARTIN
STÉPHANIE MARTIN
STÉPHANIE MARTIN

A basic line drawing can be a hugely effective tool in product design. Just look at these cups with their wonderfully uncomplicated illustrations.

​Countryside retreats

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks