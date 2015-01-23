Time for tea!

Tea is pretty important to a lot of people. To most of us, maybe. Coffee, too. It’s quite likely you find yourself largely fuelled by one or the other, or even by both on certain days. If you’re a dedicated drinker of hot things, whatever they may be, you no doubt already have an extensive collection of mugs and cups. But the beauty of a mug collection is that it is never complete. There are so many great, creative mug designs out there – and they are so cheap to buy, compared to other kitchen bits and pieces – that you can feel perfectly justified in buying mug after mug even if you clearly already have enough to see you through the next year without needing to wash any. If you have a relatively restrained kitchen design, mugs are where you can let your fun side out. It is generally understood that everyone will own at least one novelty mug, no matter how tasteful and understated the rest of their decor is. The mugs below are all cute, fun or just downright beautiful.