Healthy design

Let’s be honest, healthcare facilities are not conventionally considered particularly desirable places to be. Being unwell is bad enough in itself, and being forced to spend several hours in a chemical-scented waiting room, trying to shut out the glare of overly bright strip lighting above, is certainly nobody’s idea of a good time. And if you actually have to stay in hospital for any extended period of time – even just an overnight – you’re especially unlikely to be in any hurry to return. Bleakly utilitarian surroundings, lack of privacy, a complete absence of evidence of any attention to the aesthetic elements of design… these are characteristics that the majority of health establishments do tend to share. Due to lack of funding, most health facilities are laid out and outfitted without any consideration for appearances. This is fair enough, and is much as you would probably expect. You don’t go to the doctor to be visually stimulated. You go to the doctor because you want to get better. However, there are many private clinics that prove that hospitals can in fact be pleasant environments to be in, when cash is available for good planning. Even if you never have cause to go to one of these, their existence shows that there is no public or commercial space, however negative its associations, that can’t be rendered more appealing through design.