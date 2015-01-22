Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Countryside retreats

Homify HK Homify HK
homify Rustic style garden
Loading admin actions …

If you’re going to invest in a place outside of the city you’re going to be faced with a seemingly endless array of different factors to take into consideration. What do you want to actually do there during your precious holiday hours? Are you looking for somewhere you can ski? Hike? Or just somewhere you can do absolutely nothing at all, for as long as you feel like it? Are you looking for somewhere within easy reach of civilisation, or totally, gloriously remote? And do you want an absolutely contemporary house, or one that acknowledges its rural positioning? Well, unfortunately homify can’t answer any of these questions for you. What we can do, however, is give you a quick look at some of the houses other people seeking a countryside retreat have opted for.

​Off-balance

Gradonna Mountain Resort, reitter_architekten zt gesmbh / arge reitter-strolz reitter_architekten zt gesmbh / arge reitter-strolz Eclectic style bars & clubs Hotels
reitter_architekten zt gesmbh / arge reitter-strolz

reitter_architekten zt gesmbh / arge reitter-strolz
reitter_architekten zt gesmbh / arge reitter-strolz
reitter_architekten zt gesmbh / arge reitter-strolz

This top-heavy, gravity-defying masterpiece looks just right – if a little precarious – perched on this snowy slope. In fact this building is part of a resort rather than being a privately owned holiday home, but its unique structure still provides plenty of inspiration for those thinking of a slightly unconventional house for personal use too. The balcony sits perfectly at the corner of the building like a neat chunk taken out of the structure. This helps to maintain the smooth silhouette of the exterior, rather than breaking it up as a protruding balcony would do.

​Rustic on the outside, modern on the inside

Stone Barn Conversion Jardim, Mayer & Selders Arquitectura Mayer & Selders Arquitectura Rustic style bars & clubs Hotels
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura

Stone Barn Conversion Jardim

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

This house looks like it could only belong in a rural setting, with its wooden and stone cladding and its cute, steeply sloping roof. However on the inside the space is light and bright thanks to the large, modern window and glass door that open onto the terrace.

​Let the light spread

Stone Barn Conversion Jardim, Mayer & Selders Arquitectura Mayer & Selders Arquitectura Rustic style bars & clubs Hotels
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura

Stone Barn Conversion Jardim

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

This interior shot of the same house shows how bright the bedroom is. As the bedroom is located on a mezzanine floor, the light also filters throughout the rest of the relatively compact space within, including the lower floors.

​Relaxed wining and dining

Stone Barn Conversion Jardim, Mayer & Selders Arquitectura Mayer & Selders Arquitectura Rustic style bars & clubs Hotels
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura

Stone Barn Conversion Jardim

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

The terrace is the ideal place to enjoy long, lazy dinners with your guests as the sun goes down – or just to sit alone and enjoy your own company and your beautiful mountain view. Beats watching TV.

​Restrained design

Quinta H | eco-renovation | Madeira, Mayer & Selders Arquitectura Mayer & Selders Arquitectura Rustic style houses
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura

Quinta H | eco-renovation | Madeira

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

The design of this building has something very buttoned-up and proper about it. Perhaps it’s all the straight lines, the relatively small windows and the lack of greenery surrounding it, but it seems very prim, proper and unemotional. This is a house for those who love nature but still want to feel comfortably shielded from it when they’re indoors. It’s a house for people who don’t necessarily want their countryside retreat to scream “countryside retreat”. Note how it almost appears to be made out of two separate houses stitched together. Maybe this house has hidden layers to its personality.

Escape into a story

Ristrutturazione di charme a Courmayeur. Progetto a cura di arch. Alessandra Bonanni e Arch. Domenico Mazza, Alessandra Bonanni Studio Alessandra Bonanni Studio Rustic style houses
Alessandra Bonanni Studio

Alessandra Bonanni Studio
Alessandra Bonanni Studio
Alessandra Bonanni Studio

Like something out of Heidi or The Sound of Music, this mountain log cabin seems so perfectly, gorgeously traditional it’s hard to believe it’s not fictional. Coming here on your holidays would mean a complete and utter disconnect from reality. And isn’t that what a lot of us are looking for?

​Make friends with the forest

Rustic style residence with water garden homify Rustic style garden
homify

Rustic style residence with water garden

homify
homify
homify

For those who love getting out in nature, a woodland hideaway like this one has to be the ideal holiday home. With its predominately natural-looking materials, this building almost appears to be part of the forest itself. A word of warning, though: bring mosquito repellent. Lots of it.

homify 360°: Bikini Berlin
Do you have a holiday home? If so, where? If not, where would you choose to have one?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks