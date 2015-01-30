​Plan a beautiful garden

All too often, particularly in the case of more compact gardens, the lawn becomes everything and the entire outdoor space is sacrificed to a stretch of unbroken green. This may look very neat and it certainly shows off a dedication to maintenance, but as a design choice it denies one of the main reasons that gardens are so irresistibly appealing in the first place: they are our own little section of nature, however big or small. It is therefore a great shame not to capitalise on the opportunity to include some of nature’s most beautiful offerings in your layout. There’s just no getting around it – flowers are lovely, and being around them makes the majority of people feel significantly happier. Not to mention that choosing your flowers is one of the most fun parts of garden planning, and probably offers the greatest opportunity to let your own personality shine. As shown here, it’s possible to give over most of your garden to flowers even if it’s not that big to begin with, so long as you have at least one area where it’s possible to sit and enough pathways to move comfortably round the garden.