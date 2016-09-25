Your browser is out-of-date.

9 interior design tricks every Hong Kong home needs

Loft Tropical - Casa Cor 2014, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern kitchen
When it comes to interior design, there are a few basics that can stand you in good stead when decorating and renewing your home's aesthetic. We all want our dwellings to feel comfortable, welcoming and homely, but additionally strive to create spaces that are impressive, well-designed and offer a certain ambience or atmosphere. 

Knowing where to start can be a battlefield of conflicting information, which often leaves you feeling as though your home's décor is destined to be a mystery better left to professionals. This needn't be the case. Here at homify we love looking at simple and effective ways you can transform your home, along with handy basics that can assist in your domestic renovation. 

Today we've collected our 9 top design tips that we think every HK home needs to know. From adding more storage to the bathroom, to ensuring the bedroom is a restful and comforting space, there is something for you! Read on below and ensure your next home refurbishment is swift and effective. 

1. Use partitions to create zones in your compact apartment

Raumteiler, Regalraum GmbH Regalraum GmbH Scandinavian style bedroom
Regalraum GmbH

Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH

Partitions are essential for any one-room or studio apartment, but can work equally well in open-plan living areas. Take some cues from this room, and employ backless shelving that simply and effectively defines different living spaces. 

2. Incorporate plenty of bathroom storage

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bathrooms can never have enough storage! If you are considering a domestic wash room makeover, remember to add more storage than you think is necessary. It will house all of your amenities, and is sure to add value to your home. 

3. Concentrate on your kitchen lighting

Loft Tropical - Casa Cor 2014, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

The kitchen is a crucial area of your Hong Kong home, and for this reason it is essential you exude your desired ambience and atmosphere. Opt for a range of direct and indirect lights, remembering that indirect lights are essential for creating mood and luxury within a cooking space. 

4. Make the most of natural illumination

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Bathroom Building,Property,Fixture,Interior design,Architecture,Grey,Shade,Plumbing fixture,Bathroom,Flooring
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Harbour Green

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

If you reside in an apartment or a house, natural light will make a huge difference to the overall feeling and aura inside your abode. Remove heavy drapes, and opt for lighter or sheer alternatives. If your room faces direct sunlight, blinds can offer a heat-restricting option that can be fully opened at other times in the day. 

5. Don't scrimp on the kitchen

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong, Zip Interiors Ltd Zip Interiors Ltd studio flat,open plan,open kitchen,home,cozy home,minimal,black and white
Zip Interiors Ltd

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong

Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

These days the kitchen isn't an area to tuck away and forget about, it is often the shining star within a luxury or opulent apartment home. Choose hard-wearing, quality materials and never scrimp on the essentials, such as fittings and worktops. 

6. Employ sliding doors

porte in vetro di design, bellinvetro bellinvetro Windows & doors Doors
bellinvetro

bellinvetro
bellinvetro
bellinvetro

Sliding doors are a godsend for many living in compact flats and apartments. Instead of hinged doors that can limit your design options, choose a sliding variety and open up your space with ease. 

7. Pay attention to your entrance

Casa en Marbella, España, IESEBE ESTUDIO SL IESEBE ESTUDIO SL Windows & doors Doors
IESEBE ESTUDIO SL

IESEBE ESTUDIO SL
IESEBE ESTUDIO SL
IESEBE ESTUDIO SL

When speaking with professional interior designers, they will always tell you to pay attention to your entrance foyer, lobby or hallway. The entrance is something that everyone sees when they enter your home, so it's important to make a statement Choose your accessories and fittings carefully and never crowd the corridor or walkway. 

8. Clean up your balcony

Balcon Terraza Moderno, Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines

Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines

If you're lucky enough to possess a balcony or terrace in Hong Kong, then you better be making the most of it. Utilise this space to grow plants, or create a serene outdoor escape with seating, gravel and a Zen-like ambience. 

9. Focus on the bedroom

GW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist bedroom
arctitudesign

GW's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Finally, we come to the bedroom. Living in a city as large and busy as Hong Kong, it is essential your bedroom lives up to its task of effectively refreshing and revitalising you each day. Pay particular attention to your mattress, linens and colour scheme, opting for something tranquil and sure to reinvigorate. 

Do any of these tips ring true to you and your home decorating? If you would like to keep reading, we think you'll enjoy: A perfectly space-efficient narrow home

Do you see any essentials missing from our list? Add your contribution below!

