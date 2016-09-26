6 simple ways to create zones within your home

Next up we check out a freestanding item that looks excellent, and is super-practical. Offering two usable sides, this workspace-cum-bookshelf is a delight to view and use. On the one side we are able to see the pull down desk, along with a range of shelves, while the opposite side offers more shelving and storage. This particular solution would work well in a shared bedroom, where two individuals require personal shelving and working areas.

If you need assistance designing or decorating your abode, you can always speak to a professional via the homify website. Follow the link here, find your expert, and get started today!