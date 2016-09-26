6 simple ways to create zones within your home

When living in a compact studio apartment or open-plan home, it can be difficult finding areas of privacy and solace. Generally the living and sleeping spaces are joined, which can create issues if you share the home, or simply want to entertain friends. That is where partition furniture comes into play. Ideally designed to complement a well laid out studio, these faux walls can offer segregation and separation within an interior space. To get you started, provide a few ideas, and inspire you to redecorate, we've gathered 6 of our favourite examples which are sure to get your design juices flowing! Let's check them out below…
The first room we take a look inside is a particularly well-designed space. Embracing an L-shaped layout, the bed is tucked away from view, hiding behind a wall partition. In this instance the room works excellently to provide a sense of spaciousness, with the partition brings a crucial break in the floor plan, without sacrificing cohesion or movement.
Low-lying partitions are another alternative, which work excellently to bring a sense of separation within the space. To avoid your room feeling a sense of stagnation a lower shelf is often a better option. This shelf offers different heights and shapes. In this demonstration, the high shelf is placed in contact with the back wall, and the low shelf forms the boundary between the bedroom and the living room. Not just a pretty face, this also offers ample storage for the living and sleeping quarters.
Depending on the size and layout of your space, a floor to ceiling option often works well too. In this room we see the shelf act as a divider between the larger living area, and the smaller space behind. This works well due to the backless nature of the bookshelf, which ensures continuity and airiness without hampering any natural illumination.
For something a little more permanent, but not quite solid, our next example shows how movable furniture can be employed as a wall. Here the cupboards work to provide storage for the home, and bridge the huge gap between the two different sections of the room. Without these cupboards, the area would feel too open and lack a sense of division.
Next up we check out a freestanding item that looks excellent, and is super-practical. Offering two usable sides, this workspace-cum-bookshelf is a delight to view and use. On the one side we are able to see the pull down desk, along with a range of shelves, while the opposite side offers more shelving and storage. This particular solution would work well in a shared bedroom, where two individuals require personal shelving and working areas.
If you need assistance designing or decorating your abode, you can always speak to a professional via the homify website.
Finally, we introduce you to a completely different type of partition. Totally unusual, this item is seen in its opened state, with the chartreuse green wall visible. When closed, this colour is totally hidden, as is the room behind. Engineered to perfection, this apartment is named Switch, due to its many moving parts, invisible rooms, and use of dividers and partitions. When opened the area becomes a library, while shut it is simply the bedroom. Ingenious and innovative, we adore the unique creativity that has gone into this personal design.
