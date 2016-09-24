Relaxed mountain life: an elegant Japanese home in the hills

In many Japanese homes, the elements of nature are a key element in the design. This extends from the use of natural materials to the use of courtyard gardens. These can often be enjoyed from the inside of the home. As seen here in the bathroom, the bathtub has been placed to make the most of this view. Natural views like this aren't just there to create a look of luxury, they are commonly said to be installed so home dwellers can enjoy contemplating the beauty of nature.

