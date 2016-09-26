A light-filled family home in Japan

On today's 360°, we explore a serene family home in Tokyo that plays with volume and light to create a space where each room looks and feels slightly different, ensuring that there is a harmonious diversity. Designed by the Tokyo-based architecture firm Mizuishi Atelier, this 109sqm house is built over two floors that flows from one to the other seamlessly.

Taking a cue from traditional Japanese design, a large part of the house is decked out in wood and if not, then other natural materials are used. Since light is prioritised here, the design and colour scheme is kept neutral with no bursts of colour. Simplicity and minimalism is the order of the day here, the intriguing play of volumes doing most of the talking. If home is where you unwind and relax, this Japanese house is pretty much a sanctuary!