13 ideas for the roof of your home

Casa CSF, Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
When you want to make the most of every space in your home, it's fundamental to see and use all the possibilities to their full extent. If your roof really only serves the purpose of covering the rooms beneath it but has the capacity to be a whole lot more (sadly not all roofs will meet the criteria) then why not transform it into a livable, enjoyable and stunning space. 

One of the great advantages of this space is that it can have many uses. From a guest bedroom to a weekend bbq spot, a study room or a rooftop garden, two things is clear—versatility is abundant and there is plenty that you can do with a space that was previously used only to cover your home.  Today we provide you with 13 ideas to help you decide what you need, and what will work. It's also advised to check out what our professionals have to say, as they can help you implement the plans in the end.

1. An extra room for the office

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis Formaementis Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Formaementis

Formaementis
Formaementis
Formaementis

If you have an extra, unused room on the roof, then a small office is a great idea. It's also a space where you can set up a table and chairs for just about any activity that tickles your fancy. Considering the space likely gets a lot of sunshine, why not add some plants and turn it into a bit of a rooftop garden? Colourful flowers always brighten a space, after all.

2. A deck for full enjoyment of scenery

IPE HOUSE, P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
P+0 Arquitectura

IPE HOUSE

P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura

A floor style here was built with one motive in mind—to make it a cosier space. With just a few seats nestled among large pot plants and a sturdy guardrail, the space functions not only as a scenic viewpoint but as a nice meeting place for friends and family. In this case, the view will always take centre stage—but that doesn't mean the style of the rooftop itself should be ignored.

3. A garden and jacuzzi combination

Casa CSF, Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

What do you think of this idea? A few flowerbeds couples with plants to brighten the environment and add life to the space that would otherwise be a bit industrial in appearance. Obviously the key ingredient here is the hot tub/spa/jacuzzi which can be enjoyed by members of the family young and old. 

You can mix up flooring styles, with various tiled options also completely viable.

4. A compact sand floor

Hogar OV. , Lozano Arquitectos Lozano Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
Lozano Arquitectos

Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos

For a true feeling of being by the beach—why not opt for a sand floor instead of something ceramic or wooden? It's economical, fast to install and not only interesting but appealing.

5. The guest bedroom

Gabriel Mancera, Sulkin Askenazi Sulkin Askenazi Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Sulkin Askenazi

Sulkin Askenazi
Sulkin Askenazi
Sulkin Askenazi

Imagine treating your guests to a stunning rooftop room, they'll surely be delighted. You could even choose to spend an occasional night in the room as a little staycation option.

6. Eating with a picturesque backdrop

Casa Owen, Terra Terra Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Terra

Terra
Terra
Terra

All you need in this space is a good table, a bbq (portable or built in, your choice) and some nice plant-life and greenery choices to make for a warm and cosy space in touch with nature. The backdrop does the rest of the talking.

7. A light but stylish pergola

homify Flat roof
homify

homify
homify
homify

If your idea is to turn the roof into a lively space with an elegant touch, then a pergola is a great option as it brings a great combination of practicality and sophistication.

8. Rustic with touches of fruit

Macetas para exterior (outdoor), Elho México Elho México HouseholdPlants & accessories Plastic Blue
Elho México

Elho México
Elho México
Elho México

If you have the light and space to sustain fruit plants, then there's no reason why you shouldn't do it. They look beautiful and they provide you with delicious snacks—so what are you waiting for?

9. Coverage and a few bar tables

Coca Cola HQ Roof Terrace Biotecture Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Biotecture

Coca Cola HQ Roof Terrace

Biotecture
Biotecture
Biotecture

This is the ultimate entertaining space, perfect for a big family or those who love having guests over.

10. The rooftop garden

CASA AAB, STAHLBETON DESIGN STAHLBETON DESIGN Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
STAHLBETON DESIGN

STAHLBETON DESIGN
STAHLBETON DESIGN
STAHLBETON DESIGN

A garden is always a good option, no matter where you choose to install it. In this case, it works on the rooftop because it blends beautifully into the surrounding environment and leaves space on the deck for other possibilities.

11. The ideal rooftop pool

So, when we think of rooftops, of course the dream of having a pool comes to mind and one like this is only furthers that desire. The space is small and despite the pool being closer to the size of a bathtub, it looks like the most inviting and relaxing place to wind down after a long day

12. An excellent place to spend the afternoon

Terraza Madrid, Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo

Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo
Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo
Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo

This stained/treated timber flooring option supports rain, hail and shine, making it a practical option but also one that is very easy on the eye.

13. A terrace with a large bbq

TERRAZA CAJITITLAN, Arki3d Arki3d Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

Any space that gives the option of a large braai is a good one, and if you can find that space on your rooftop then that's even better. Bbq with a view? Yes please! 

Original article by Tiahn Wetzler for homify ZA

Which of these amazing rooftop ideas is your favourite?

