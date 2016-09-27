Your browser is out-of-date.

8 chic storage solutions for your living room

松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects Eclectic style living room
Of all of the rooms in one’s abode, the living room has to be the central point for the collection and accumulation of clutter. As one of the main gathering points, and the hub of a household, the living room definitely suffers when it comes to mess, chaos and the amassing of domestic debris.

But what can you do to rectify this, and ensure your home remains clutter free, tidy and ordered? Storage is the solution, and today we’re going to be looking at 8 chic storage options for the main room in your house or apartment.

Time to cut the clutter, toss the trash and smartly store your accoutrements. Read on below to learn more, and give your living room the chic, sleek and stylish makeover it has been waiting for!

1. The long and linear wall-mounted storage cabinet

GW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign Minimalist living room
First up we take a peek at this neat and tidy storage cupboard, which provides a place for the living room's entertainment needs, while also acting in a recessive and minimalist manner. 

2. The 'show it off' coffee table

Book Shelving Unit Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
When you have something to store, why not show it off? An open coffee table can often work extremely well in providing a place for your additional books and coffee table accessories. Additionally, there is a drawer included to store items you might not want to look at, such as electronic remotes. 

3. A wonderful wire basket for the floor

Clocks, EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK Living roomAccessories & decoration
Wire baskets are perfectly on-trend, and offer a place for many different household accessories. Whether you want to store magazines, children's toys, or even a pet's toys, a wire basket will keep everything neat, chic and tidy. 

4. The multi-purpose kitchen island

Discovery Bay Flat, HK, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. Modern living room
In this compact Hong Kong apartment, the designers have incorporated storage into the room by adding it to the kitchen island. Here recipe books, DVDs and other odds and ends can be safely and neatly kept. 

5. Integrated feature wall with storage

Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Eclectic style living room
A feature wall really brightens and enhances a room, but looks even better with some innovative and creative integrated storage. This shelving is also illuminated to add a soft glow to the space, which adds warmth and cosiness. 

6. Low storage

Split - flexibles Regalsystem für jede Lebenslage, Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires Living roomCupboards & sideboards
Low storage comes in many shapes and sizes, but we took a particular liking to this high gloss black and timber number. Ideal for storing a range of different items, it is also great for creating a chic and sleek interior design. 

7. High storage

松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects Eclectic style living room
If you don't want to give away any of your floor space, a high shelf or wall-mounted cupboard could be your solution. High shelving is great for very small rooms, and looks great with some overhanging greenery, seen in the example above. 

8. A room divider with a difference

Inspired by Brukman Chechik, LIVE IN Modern living room
In apartments, it is often necessary to divide the room into segments and spaces in order to provide privacy and segregation of living quarters. Go for a two-for-one solution and include a room divider that includes some built in drawers and shelves for your household miscellany. 

Which storage solution would suit your home? Let us know below!

