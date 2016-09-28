Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 simple ways to turn your home into an oasis

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Eclectic style living room
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to our homes, we generally want a space that is soothing, tranquil and restorative to our psyche and mental state. Living in Hong Kong, we’re constantly confronted with a fast-paced lifestyle, which can truly take its toll on stress levels. To combat this, you need a place of solace—an area to retreat, get away and rest. When decking out your dwelling, you will most likely want to alter your home from hectic to harmonious. This might sound tricky, but a few easy modifications can turn your abode into paradise.

Creating a calm, peaceful and well-designed interior is simple when you have the right tips, tricks and inspiration. Escape the manic metropolis by fashioning your dwelling into an area of rest, relaxation and rejuvenation. For a few handy hints read on below!

1. Connect with the outdoors

GW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
arctitudesign

GW's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

For your home to feel relaxing and idyllic, you need to ensure there is a good airflow throughout the rooms. This can be achieved through a connection with the outdoors. Open up your home to a balcony and terrace, and let the air travel into the different regions of your abode.

2. Add something organic

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Indoor plants work brilliantly to bring a sense of nature and elegance to an indoor space. Share your home with a couple of frondescent buddies, and you'll be sure to impart a refined and idyllic aesthetic.  

3. Employ relaxing furniture and accessories

KOTESASHI HOUSE (小手指の家), TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 Mediterranean style living room
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社

TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社

Relaxing furniture might include a hammock, shown in the example above. Conversely, you may wish to incorporate a really comfortable armchair. Either way, you should work towards adding items that promote relaxation and comfort, such as floor cushions, rugs and other soft furnishings. 

4. Focus on your bathroom's design

MJ's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist style bathroom Mirror,Tap,Building,Sink,Plumbing fixture,Property,Bathroom sink,Bathroom cabinet,House,Bathroom
arctitudesign

MJ's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Your bathroom is an oft-neglected space within the home, but it needn't be. Look at your wash space's design and implement changes to the fittings and fixtures to ensure it is sumptuous, spa-like and relaxing. 

5. Ensure you have a sumptuous sleeping space

BI's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist bedroom Building,Furniture,Comfort,Azure,Wood,Textile,Fixture,Lamp,Window,Flooring
arctitudesign

BI's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

A good sleeping space is essential if you home is to become the oasis of your dreams. Look for sumptuous bedding, a pillowtop if necessary, and adorn it with throw cushions and extra blankets to cosy up with.

6. Highlight things that make you happy

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern dining room
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Magazine editorial—House in Sai Kung by Millimeter

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Sure, we might not all have a brand new red Ferrari to show off, but there is undoubtedly something special in your home that you treasure and cherish. Show it off, keep it in a space that will be seen, and make yourself smile when you see it. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Embrace natural light

GW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist study/office
arctitudesign

GW's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Natural light is soothing and calming, and perfect for your Hong Kong home. Embrace natural light by opening windows, employing sheer curtains, and generally increasing your dwelling's illumination. 

8. Cut the clutter in your home office

BI's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist study/office Furniture,Table,Property,Building,Couch,Window,Wood,Interior design,Cabinetry,Flooring
arctitudesign

BI's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

As all professionals know, a cluttered home is a stressful home. Cut that clutter, beat the mess, and clear the chaos by taking a little time to remove any unnecessary junk from your life. 

9. Utilise your balcony or terrace

magic touch, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd Building,Furniture,Window,Chair,Textile,Plant,Shade,Lighting,Interior design,Architecture
ample design co ltd

magic touch

ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

Your balcony or terrace is your own private slice of outdoor life. Make the most of it by decking it out with the right furniture, and start using it as a place of relaxation and meditation, away from the hustle and bustle below. 

10. Create air flow and beat the heat with fans

Master bedroom Nicole Cromwell Interior Design Houses
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design

Master bedroom

Nicole Cromwell Interior Design
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design

You know that oppressive Hong Kong summer heat? You need to beat it with ceiling fans and freestanding fans. In order for your home to feel enjoyable and idyllic, it needs to be a pleasant temperature! 

Did any of these tips provide a little inspiration to renovate and rejuvenate your own home? If you'd like to continue reading, we think you'll enjoy: 8 chic storage solutions for your living room

The prefab home straight from a fairytale
Do you see any essentials missing from our list? Add your contribution to the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks