10 simple ways to turn your home into an oasis

When it comes to our homes, we generally want a space that is soothing, tranquil and restorative to our psyche and mental state. Living in Hong Kong, we’re constantly confronted with a fast-paced lifestyle, which can truly take its toll on stress levels. To combat this, you need a place of solace—an area to retreat, get away and rest. When decking out your dwelling, you will most likely want to alter your home from hectic to harmonious. This might sound tricky, but a few easy modifications can turn your abode into paradise.
Creating a calm, peaceful and well-designed interior is simple when you have the right tips, tricks and inspiration. Escape the manic metropolis by fashioning your dwelling into an area of rest, relaxation and rejuvenation. For a few handy hints read on below!
For your home to feel relaxing and idyllic, you need to ensure there is a good airflow throughout the rooms. This can be achieved through a connection with the outdoors. Open up your home to a balcony and terrace, and let the air travel into the different regions of your abode.
Indoor plants work brilliantly to bring a sense of nature and elegance to an indoor space. Share your home with a couple of frondescent buddies, and you'll be sure to impart a refined and idyllic aesthetic.
Relaxing furniture might include a hammock, shown in the example above. Conversely, you may wish to incorporate a really comfortable armchair. Either way, you should work towards adding items that promote relaxation and comfort, such as floor cushions, rugs and other soft furnishings.
Your bathroom is an oft-neglected space within the home, but it needn't be. Look at your wash space's design and implement changes to the fittings and fixtures to ensure it is sumptuous, spa-like and relaxing.
A good sleeping space is essential if you home is to become the oasis of your dreams. Look for sumptuous bedding, a pillowtop if necessary, and adorn it with throw cushions and extra blankets to cosy up with.
Sure, we might not all have a brand new red Ferrari to show off, but there is undoubtedly something special in your home that you treasure and cherish. Show it off, keep it in a space that will be seen, and make yourself smile when you see it.
Natural light is soothing and calming, and perfect for your Hong Kong home. Embrace natural light by opening windows, employing sheer curtains, and generally increasing your dwelling's illumination.
As all professionals know, a cluttered home is a stressful home. Cut that clutter, beat the mess, and clear the chaos by taking a little time to remove any unnecessary junk from your life.
Your balcony or terrace is your own private slice of outdoor life. Make the most of it by decking it out with the right furniture, and start using it as a place of relaxation and meditation, away from the hustle and bustle below.
You know that oppressive Hong Kong summer heat? You need to beat it with ceiling fans and freestanding fans. In order for your home to feel enjoyable and idyllic, it needs to be a pleasant temperature!
