8 things you'll find in every stylish apartment

Some homes simply ooze elegance and style. Whether it’s the ambience, atmosphere or aura, pretty much everyone knows a well-designed house or apartment once they step inside. We tend to swoon over these drool-worthy homes, without actually taking a more in-depth look at how simply and easily these homeowners have created the ultimate chic dwelling.

Want to know what their secret is? There are a few must-haves, which every desirable abode almost always includes. Pair this with a few unique accoutrements, and a residence can go from dull to dramatic in an instant!

Crack the design code to your home, and take a peek at the following 8 essentials every stylish apartment has inside.