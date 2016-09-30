10 low-cost steps to a hotel-style bathroom

Today on homify we’re heading into the bathroom. This room is unquestionably one of the most neglected spaces in the home, but it certainly needn’t be! As an intimate, private and tranquil escape within the home, bathrooms should be treated with care and attention to ensure they are enjoyable and contribute to the home’s overall value and design.

To achieve this, we’ll be looking at hotel-style bathrooms, along with some tips and tricks that will help you to realise your own 5-star luxury wash space. A hotel inspired bathroom is truly one of the simplest ways to incorporate a modern, sophisticated and chic aesthetic. Want to see how to get this started in your own abode? Read on below and begin planning your new bathroom today!