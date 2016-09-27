The prefab home straight from a fairytale

Little wooden homes exude an unrivalled sense of cosiness and nostalgia for many people. They resemble the storybook homes in old fairytales and evoke the feel of a simple, earthy life. So what are the elements that make up a small and sweet country home? Well, today we will explore one such home that presents many of these elements. It's a little wooden prefabricated home with a split gable roof, two porches and a very cosy interior. Finally, it comes to us courtesy of Turkish joiners Orman Urunleri. Come with us on a photo tour to learn more!
The building is prefabricated so it has a flexible design that will work on a variety of building sites. The main benefit we see here are the two outdoor porches. This means the occupants might enjoy both morning and afternoon sunlight. This doesn't just serve an aesthetic benefit, it also means that the house can be orientated to enjoy good passive heating and cooling.
From this angle we can see the split gable roof. This gives the home a cosy, country-style feel. It also creates a good ventilation point for the roof and adds some architectural interest to the interior living spaces. Finally, we love the white wooden porch. It has a classic, homely feel to the home and of course, offers lots of outdoor shade.
The interior is small and completely finished in wood. The wooden kitchen is relatively simple but has two-toned cupboards and a basic construction. The wood adds a timeless feel to the home, but it's certainly not old fashioned. Also, one of our favourite features is the simple wooden mezzanine or sleeping loft. It has a small window that provides just a little natural light. The angle of the sloping roof also tends to close in the space and make it feel snug. It's the perfect spot for sleeping!
The wooden living room is totally homely and cosy. It has a solid fireplace and just a few furnishings. This is a country home with a simple theme and the natural elements play a central role in the design. The natural warmth and variation of the knotted timber walls cannot be ignored and the benefits of good sunlight are clear to see. Note how the angle of the roof adds an ambience that is both impressive and cosy. This is the perfect place to hunker down with a good book and enjoy the simple country life.
The bedroom here is unfurnished, but we get a good sense of the potential of this space. The design may appear simple at first glance, but it's deceptively unique. The peaked roof adds a lot of character to this little bedroom and the window to the side is set within an interesting little corner nook. This might be used as a reading corner or a place for a day lounge. Finally, note how the timber floors, walls and ceilings all unify this interesting little bedroom to create one cohesive look.
Wooden walls always look good with white fittings, so the bathroom decor here is perfect. But we must admit that wooden bathrooms can be tricky to maintain because they are prone to mould issues. But with proper ceiling and lots of good ventilation, they can definitely work. Here the payoffs are clear to see! Our favourite feature is the double shower stall!
