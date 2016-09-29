A crumbling house becomes the perfect home

Little nooks like the one we see here infuse the residence with a fresh and bucolic charm. The small pebbles running along the inside walls are a striking touch, harmonising with the stone and wood décor. The little pebbled garden next to the large window brings in the outdoors with pizzazz!

The transformation of this old farmhouse into a modern residence has been executed with style. The use of stone and wood is aesthetically appealing and a reminder of the building's origins.

If you enjoyed this renovation, here's another you're bound to love: The ingenious transformation of a tiny home.