A crumbling house becomes the perfect home

Renovating an old building while preserving its rustic essence is a challenging task for any architect. And when it is one of the oldest buildings in the municipality of Haselbachtal in Germany, an expert team is required to do full justice to the task! The Auszugshaus Reichenau renovation project was undertaken by the architects at Junghanns + Müller Architekten, and the team has confidently achieved a beautiful modern restoration of this ancient farmhouse while retaining some of its core elements. Let’s have a look at this splendid renovation!
The derelict farmhouse was literally falling to pieces. Not only had the plaster worn off the walls but the stone beneath also looked damaged. The roof, chimney, doors and windows were equally shabby.
The façade has been elegantly restored and retains its original stone structure. Charmingly replastered and painted a gentle warm beige, the colour palette and the section of stone at the bottom combine to bestow a rustic note in accordance with the building's history. The new roof, doors and windows complement the style perfectly.
What a lovely natural look in the attic! The roof and beams look inexpressibly stylish in their natural timber state while the matching floor is buffed to perfection. There is a cosy nook with wooden furniture and a plant that adds a splash of colour. The light from the window softly illuminates this rustic haven.
The original stone wall of the building becomes a glamorous accent wall in the new bathroom. Together with the elegant wooden floor and ceiling, the soft yellow light, and the immaculate and contemporary fixtures, the bathroom is a warm-hued rustic paradise enhanced by every modern convenience.
The kitchen reflects the legacy of the building with its stone floor, wooden countertop and subtly detailed kitchen cabinets—what classic country décor! The combination of cool white, warm wood and stone is exciting and elegant. We can definitely imagine cooking up a storm in this stylish and relaxing space.
Little nooks like the one we see here infuse the residence with a fresh and bucolic charm. The small pebbles running along the inside walls are a striking touch, harmonising with the stone and wood décor. The little pebbled garden next to the large window brings in the outdoors with pizzazz!
The transformation of this old farmhouse into a modern residence has been executed with style. The use of stone and wood is aesthetically appealing and a reminder of the building's origins.
