7 habits to keep your home always clean

Yesterday’s newspaper, the bills that need paying, that half-finished novel you’re still busy with… these, and more, seem to accumulate behind our backs, and they always seem to gravitate towards the most obvious spots where we can’t miss them – like the coffee table.

So, what can you do apart from shrugging? Take action! Acquire a piece that can serve as storage space for those weird yet temporary stuff (like your bills), but know that once placed there, you have limited time to take care of them. Something as simple as a little box or basket can be ideal. For other more permanent items, like your car keys or wallet/purse, opt for a drawer or wall hook instead of just flinging them over the nearest chair – and make it a habit of keeping them there. That is sure to save you from the panic of looking for your keys the next morning.