A low-cost home to steal your heart

When it comes to building your dream home, working within a budget is a definite sore point. You may find yourself compromising on a lot of things that you once thought were absolute necessities. But as we've seen here on homify, time and again, a limited budget does not need to mean compromises at every step. It simply means smart design and investing in the right things.

On today's 360°, we will look at a Japanese home that cost the owners a total of 15 million yen—that's not even HK$1,200000. Designed by Yujiro Hayata, this simple and unassuming home stands over a plot of 122sqm and has all the comforts you would associate with a home built for triple the cost.

Let's explore this low-cost, high-impact family home and find out how the architects managed to pull it off.