8 tricks to decorate your tiny apartment with plants

Gardeners are definitely some of the most naturally creative people around. They love to nurture things and create environments which look and feel good. So it's no wonder that we have plenty of unusual and striking ideas for indoor gardening here in our archives at homify!

So today we have collected 8 ways to decorate your apartment with plants. We know that a lot of our readers are working with small homes, so we've included lots of examples for those who need to get smart with their space or little indoor garden. So, what are we waiting for? Let's get green!