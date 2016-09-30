8 tricks to decorate your tiny apartment with plants

Gardeners are definitely some of the most naturally creative people around. They love to nurture things and create environments which look and feel good. So it's no wonder that we have plenty of unusual and striking ideas for indoor gardening here in our archives at homify!
So today we have collected 8 ways to decorate your apartment with plants. We know that a lot of our readers are working with small homes, so we've included lots of examples for those who need to get smart with their space or little indoor garden. So, what are we waiting for? Let's get green!
Just because you're working with a small space, doesn't mean you can't make some big statements. Choose bold, architectural plants and team them with some bright upholstery for a vibrant look. This will cheer the space without overwhelming it.
There's no need to think small and ordinary when it comes to your houseplants. Go big with a little tree. It will make the room appear taller and give a sense of abundance to the home.
In the spirit of authenticity, transparent pots are trending at the moment. With these clear pots the intricate network of roots become part of the plant display. These certainly make a statement.
It's all too easy to get caught up in plant accessories and forget that the plants themselves are the real star. Mix and match species to create bold contrasts like this.
Terrariums have an ethereal quality about them. These little miniature gardens can be installed in a great many areas of the home that don't receive direct sunlight.
Sky planters are a really good choice for those with small homes because everyone has some free ceiling space. They have a locking disk which holds the soil in place and an internal reservoir system too.
Don't just buy one or two ordinary little pots, create a whole collection with a specific colour theme and style. Then team them with a whole host of varieties of the same species to create a stunning little row of pot plants. This example should fire up the imagination!
If all the above seems like a little too much work, harness the potential of cut flowers. Choose a great species to suit the living room or bedroom decor, then team it with some stylish vases.
For more inspiring garden ideas, check out 12 beautiful indoor courtyard ideas to try.