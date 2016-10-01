8 essential tricks for a tidy outdoor space

Hong Kong is a large city, and when I say large, I mean it is a megalopolis, with (officially) over 7 million inhabitants, which ranks it just a million shy of the USA’s, New York. Living in such a huge city often means sacrificing space, as most residents occupy small, tiny or micro apartments. So when you possess an outdoor space (balcony, terrace, small exterior patch of land) it is essential you create a welcoming, enjoyable and most of all, serene city retreat.

Today on homify we’re paying tribute to outdoor spaces by providing you a few ways you can keep yours well-spruced, looking fabulous and efficiently organised. A cluttered outdoor space is unappealing, and sure to reduce your home’s style as well as its value. Read on to learn more, and groom your exterior area to look neat, refreshed and gracefully renewed.