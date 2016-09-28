The perfect house for only HK$420,000

Everything about this home is amazing and a little bit fairy tale-like. Firstly, the entire home was created for a mere HK$420,000 which, as we all know, is utterly minuscule these days, let alone for such a dream house.

Nevertheless, the capital was raised through a bank loan and the 120m² could be embarked upon, but the architect's design was unique in terms of how much of the plot was reserved for garden space. We think you'll be staggered to learn that a whopping 50% was held back in order to landscape a wonderful setting, making the house modest, but perfectly sized for the young couple that would live there. Let's take a closer look and see if we can spot all those personal touches that make this home design so phenomenally different and good value!

Original article by Amy Buxton for homify UK