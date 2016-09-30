Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The stunning transformation of a disastrous Korean home

Justwords Justwords
homify Industrial style dining room Glass Black
Loading admin actions …

In the South Korean city of Gunpo, we chanced upon a modern abode which stood dreary, dated and seriously lacking style. Filled with old-fashioned furniture, awful wooden accents, and fixtures which were simply passé, the home was crying out for a contemporary makeover. So the interior designers and decorators at J & Design Yelim stepped in to introduce sleek designs, bright colours and gleaming surfaces for a stunning new look. The revamped industrial-chic kitchen, especially, will blow your mind! Read on to see how it happened…

Before: lacklustre living space

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Mundane wooden accents and a shabby couch made the living area thoroughly unappealing. The monstrous ceiling light did little to help matters, either.

After: stylish, bright and neat

homify Industrial style dining room Glass Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

The sleek cream sofa, neat wooden shelves and cute little stools go towards making the living space a joyful sanctuary now. Pretty and quirky pendant lights brighten up the area, while a stylish glass and black metal shoe shelf contribute to the texture play here. Bold and patterned cushions add doses of pizzazz too.

After: fluid spaces

homify Industrial style dining room Concrete Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sheer drapes now adorn the large glass windows and allow sunlight to flood the living area, which integrates with the stylish kitchen seamlessly. The open-plan layout makes way for better utilisation of space, and facilitates the free flow of energy. We also love the contrast between gleaming and matte surfaces like the floor and wooden table.

Before: a drab kitchen

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Dated white cabinets, boring lights and mindless clutter made the kitchen a chef’s nightmare. The maroon mat on the wooden floor looked drab as well.

After: industrial-chic delight!

homify Industrial style kitchen MDF White
homify

homify
homify
homify

With grey stone tiles lining the walls and sleek, glossy cabinets, the kitchen looks dramatically different. Gleaming steel pipes and chic appliances add oodles of style to the space, along with the shining floor and beautiful wooden countertops and shelves. Stylish recessed lights shine upon the setting, while everything appears to be sensibly arranged.

Before: nightmarish bedroom

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Dingy walls with dull wooden detailing and a bed swamped with shabby blankets hardly made this bedroom a place for sweet dreams.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

After: minimalistic sophistication

homify Industrial style bedroom Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Elegant shades of brown now dominate the simple yet sophisticated bedroom, through the smooth and gleaming floor, lightweight drapes, pillows and duvet. The black wrought iron bed with silver knobs makes a stylish statement here, while a gorgeous lamp placed on a quirky blue stool lends a dreamy feel to the ambience.

After: cosy bathroom with buttercup touches

homify Industrial style bathroom Concrete Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Chic, sandy hues dominate this small but practical bathroom for a warm and cosy feel. Sleek fittings and clever floating shelves make smart use of available space, while glossy fixtures add a generous dash of modernism. The peppy yellow curtain separating the shower nook from the washbasin lends a vibrant touch to the smartly planned bathroom.

This thoughtful and ultramodern makeover project has left us highly impressed. We hope it inspired you, too! 

Here’s another great before & after story if you're looking for more ideas: The spectacular transformation of a ghastly bedroom.

A young woman became independent and converted 24sqm into a fabulous home
What do you think of this industrial-chic kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks