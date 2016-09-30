The stunning transformation of a disastrous Korean home

In the South Korean city of Gunpo, we chanced upon a modern abode which stood dreary, dated and seriously lacking style. Filled with old-fashioned furniture, awful wooden accents, and fixtures which were simply passé, the home was crying out for a contemporary makeover. So the interior designers and decorators at J & Design Yelim stepped in to introduce sleek designs, bright colours and gleaming surfaces for a stunning new look. The revamped industrial-chic kitchen, especially, will blow your mind! Read on to see how it happened…
Mundane wooden accents and a shabby couch made the living area thoroughly unappealing. The monstrous ceiling light did little to help matters, either.
The sleek cream sofa, neat wooden shelves and cute little stools go towards making the living space a joyful sanctuary now. Pretty and quirky pendant lights brighten up the area, while a stylish glass and black metal shoe shelf contribute to the texture play here. Bold and patterned cushions add doses of pizzazz too.
Sheer drapes now adorn the large glass windows and allow sunlight to flood the living area, which integrates with the stylish kitchen seamlessly. The open-plan layout makes way for better utilisation of space, and facilitates the free flow of energy. We also love the contrast between gleaming and matte surfaces like the floor and wooden table.
Dated white cabinets, boring lights and mindless clutter made the kitchen a chef’s nightmare. The maroon mat on the wooden floor looked drab as well.
With grey stone tiles lining the walls and sleek, glossy cabinets, the kitchen looks dramatically different. Gleaming steel pipes and chic appliances add oodles of style to the space, along with the shining floor and beautiful wooden countertops and shelves. Stylish recessed lights shine upon the setting, while everything appears to be sensibly arranged.
Dingy walls with dull wooden detailing and a bed swamped with shabby blankets hardly made this bedroom a place for sweet dreams.
Elegant shades of brown now dominate the simple yet sophisticated bedroom, through the smooth and gleaming floor, lightweight drapes, pillows and duvet. The black wrought iron bed with silver knobs makes a stylish statement here, while a gorgeous lamp placed on a quirky blue stool lends a dreamy feel to the ambience.
Chic, sandy hues dominate this small but practical bathroom for a warm and cosy feel. Sleek fittings and clever floating shelves make smart use of available space, while glossy fixtures add a generous dash of modernism. The peppy yellow curtain separating the shower nook from the washbasin lends a vibrant touch to the smartly planned bathroom.
This thoughtful and ultramodern makeover project has left us highly impressed. We hope it inspired you, too!
