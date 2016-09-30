The stunning transformation of a disastrous Korean home

Chic, sandy hues dominate this small but practical bathroom for a warm and cosy feel. Sleek fittings and clever floating shelves make smart use of available space, while glossy fixtures add a generous dash of modernism. The peppy yellow curtain separating the shower nook from the washbasin lends a vibrant touch to the smartly planned bathroom.

This thoughtful and ultramodern makeover project has left us highly impressed. We hope it inspired you, too!

Here’s another great before & after story if you're looking for more ideas: The spectacular transformation of a ghastly bedroom.