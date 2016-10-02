10 tricks to keep your Hong Kong home cool and fresh

As many Hong Kong residents would attest, October is usually one of the nicest months of the calendar year. With the rains slowly ceasing, abundant blue skies tend to offer warmth along with slightly less humidity, and the sense that typhoon season is coming to an end. Along with the great weather comes a chance to implement some routines that will keep your dwelling comfortably cool and fresh over the coming months.

Would you like to know how to do this without cranking the air-conditioner? We’ve got 10 simple solutions that will keep your home crisp, while ensuring the space is cool and inviting, which perfect for the warm and pleasant weather ahead.