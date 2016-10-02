A brilliantly designed narrow home

When you live in an urbanised area, you inevitably want to create a home that takes you away from the oft-overwhelming hustle and bustle of its cramped and cloistered residents. Today’s feature dwelling does just that. Situated in a residential suburb of Tokyo, this property has been aptly named Skycourt, for its ability to connect the home’s occupants with the city and sunlight. In Tokyo it is well known that space comes at a premium, and because of this, residents, homebuyers, builders and renovators are looking upward to a more vertical way of living.

The original home, built during Japan’s economic bubble (known as a ‘bubble house’) lacked a sense of modernity, with a limited living space, and a lack of interior light. Deciding to renovate, the clients enlisted the help of Keiji Ashizawa Design for this extremely ambitious project. As renovation and refurbishment of older structures in Japan is relatively rare, and where a building is given an approximate lifespan of around 20 years, the architects and clients needed to employ rigorous innovation, persistence and patience. The result? A highly enjoyable and unique abode, which has to be seen to be believed…