15 things every new home needs!

House in Kitaichinosawa, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン KitchenBench tops Wood Wood effect
When you move into a new house or apartment there are literally thousands of items and accessories that are required to create a stylish and enjoyable dwelling. Apart from the obvious essentials such as air-conditioning, pantry necessities and large pieces of furniture, there are also the extras that add final touches, and turn your house into a home.

We’ve gathered our top 15 essentials that we believe every new home needs. Whether you’ve moved out of college and into your first residence, or are moving into your second, third or fourth abode, there is definitely something that will suit you and your home. Check them out below and give your home a dose of desire, delight and flair.

1. One set of seriously plush, sumptuous and luxurious bed sheets

Because, what is a new home without a cosy bedroom to rest and relax?

2. An interesting, eye-catching side lamp for your bed

3. An indoor plant to purify, impart some Zen vibes, and keep your home cool

4. One piece of attention-grabbing wall art, such as this chic vintage world map!

5. A statement armchair or designer piece of heirloom-worthy furniture

6. Curtains and window dressings to keep the cool inside and the heat outside

If you need assistance with your window dressings, chat to an interior designer, who will provide expert advice, and get the job finished in a jiffy!

7. Hallway organisational furniture, such as this chic, minimalist setup

8. Fresh towels for every bedroom and bathroom in the house

9. A set of (the highest quality) sleeping pillows, for maximum luxury and opulence

10. White paint, to renovate and refurbish any areas of the home that are in need of a budget renewal

11. A utility room organiser, and efficient storage system

12. Fresh bouquets of blooms to banish any existing odours or smells

13. Some relaxing outdoor seats to make the most of your new balcony

14. A bar cart or trolley to hold all of your celebratory champagne

15. Fairy lights to quickly and stylishly illuminate any areas of the home that are without stylish light fittings

What can't you live without? We'd love to hear from you in the comments below!

