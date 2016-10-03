15 things every new home needs!

When you move into a new house or apartment there are literally thousands of items and accessories that are required to create a stylish and enjoyable dwelling. Apart from the obvious essentials such as air-conditioning, pantry necessities and large pieces of furniture, there are also the extras that add final touches, and turn your house into a home.

We’ve gathered our top 15 essentials that we believe every new home needs. Whether you’ve moved out of college and into your first residence, or are moving into your second, third or fourth abode, there is definitely something that will suit you and your home. Check them out below and give your home a dose of desire, delight and flair.