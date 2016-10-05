9 tricks to give your bedroom a low-cost luxury makeover

Is your bedroom’s design dull, dreary or dismal? Is it tedious and tiresome, with décor that puts you to sleep rather than offering a tranquil and enjoyable area to rest and rejuvenate? Your bedroom is a crucial space in your home, and it’s important you design it in a way that is going to offer a serene, welcoming and alluring aesthetic. Luckily, achieving a stylish bedroom doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

To give you a little inspiration and a few ideas, we’ve gathered 9 ways you can give your bedroom a low-cost luxury makeover. Sure, money can buy some fancy and lavish accessories for your home, but with a little ingenuity and some creative thinking, there are plenty of updates that won’t cost the earth.