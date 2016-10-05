Your browser is out-of-date.

9 tricks to give your bedroom a low-cost luxury makeover

Ferienwohnung abnoba mons, Lenzkirch, Homemate GmbH
Is your bedroom’s design dull, dreary or dismal? Is it tedious and tiresome, with décor that puts you to sleep rather than offering a tranquil and enjoyable area to rest and rejuvenate? Your bedroom is a crucial space in your home, and it’s important you design it in a way that is going to offer a serene, welcoming and alluring aesthetic. Luckily, achieving a stylish bedroom doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

To give you a little inspiration and a few ideas, we’ve gathered 9 ways you can give your bedroom a low-cost luxury makeover. Sure, money can buy some fancy and lavish accessories for your home, but with a little ingenuity and some creative thinking, there are plenty of updates that won’t cost the earth.

1. Rethink your side tables

Instead of opting for the standard table style side table, why not think a little outside the box. Interior designers have long lauded unique and individual side tables, with simple chairs, crates and other boxes adding an engaging and unique luxurious touch.

2. Add a tea tray

Is there anything more luxurious than having your tea delivered to your room upon a silver tray? A favourite pastime for nobility during the late 19th century, afternoon tea was served in one’s sleeping quarters, and epitomised opulence and lavishness.

3. Buy a wall-mounting bracket for your TV

A super-quick solution to creating a luxury bedroom without spending a fortune is to mount your television upon the wall. Purchase a bracket and effortlessly impart that hotel vibe.

4. Create a salon wall next to your bed

Salon style walls ooze extravagance and refinement, while also doubling as a fun and easy weekend DIY project.

5. Think big with your bedhead

Make a statement with your bedroom’s furniture and create a gorgeous bedhead that will offer a focal point for your space. A new bedhead doesn’t have to cost the earth; there are plenty of simple and easy DIY options that can update your room inexpensively and stylishly.

6. Go minimal

Instead of adding things to your room, you might want to consider removing some items. Go minimal with your sleeping space’s aesthetic and employ a carefully curated selection of furniture and accessories.

7. The magic of an elegant mirror

A mirror is a timeless addition to any room, but works particular well in the bedroom. Upgrade your mirror to really let your space shine!

8. Re-think the end of your bed

What do all elegant and luxurious bedrooms have in common? They all ensure the end of the bed is adorned with a piece of furniture that suits the room’s ambience and atmosphere. Add a trunk, chaise longue or simple bench to drastically improve the aura and lavish air within your bedroom.

9. Add throw cushions and rugs

Finally, it’s time to accessorise! Throw cushions and rugs are relatively inexpensive (compared to renovating furniture and the interior of your bedroom), and will impart a truly sumptuous ambience and aesthetic.

Do you have any other bedroom suggestions for our readers? 

